J. Alexander Law Firm Welcomes Two New Attorneys To The Firm

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- J. Alexander Law Firm, PC is pleased to announce the addition of two new attorneys, David Townend and Robert Moss , who will be based in J. Alexander’s Dallas office. The J. Alexander Law Firm specializes in Personal Injury cases including truck and car injury accidents, catastrophic and work-related injuries, and slip and fall victims in the State of Texas.“We value our new team members, their intellect and decision-making characters. We are proud we continue to gather smart, talented and client-oriented attorneys,” says Joshua Alexander, founder and managing attorney. “They will expand our ability to provide exceptional service to our accident and injury clients.”David Townend is an experienced trial attorney with nearly 45 years practicing in the state of Texas. He received his Juris Doctorate from St. Mary’s School of Law and graduated in the top 5% of his class. David handles commercial and personal injury cases pertaining to the following; air/railroad crash accidents, civil rights, fire and electrocution, employment, industrial accidents, insurance, legal and medical malpractice, pharmaceuticals, premises, products, and vehicular (auto and tractor/trailer) accidents. During his career as a personal injury attorney, David has tried over 100 cases on the defense and plaintiff side in state and federal court.Robert Moss is from Maryland, where he spent most of his life right outside of Washington D.C. He attended the University of Maryland College Park, where he earned an Honors degree in History. He then attended the University of Maryland School of Law. While in law school, he served on Moot Court, where he finished as a semi-finalist in the school’s Moot Court Competition. He graduated from the law school in 2014, receiving his Doctor of Jurisprudence and his Maryland license shortly thereafter. While practicing law in Maryland, he represented clients in a wide range of legal areas, from criminal defense to landlord-tenant disputes gaining invaluable litigation experience. He then became in-house counsel for a building codes and inspection corporation in 2016 learning the intricacies of contract & real estate law. In 2019, Robert decided to stop wishing he was a Texan, and finally decided to join the greatest state in the Union. He wanted to join J. Alexander Law Firm so he could help those taken advantage of by insurance companies and get them the compensation they deserve. Robert is licensed to practice law in both Maryland and Texas.About J. Alexander Law Firm:J. Alex. Law is a veteran-owned personal injury law firm representing clients in the State of Texas with offices in Dallas, Fort Worth, Canton, Houston, and San Antonio. The firm handles all types of personal injury claims, including car, truck, motorcycle, pedestrian and DWI accidents, as well as work accidents, slip and fall accidents, product liability and wrongful death.###



