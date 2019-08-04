Hoyer, House Democratic Members to Travel to Israel and Palestinian Territories

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) will serve as the senior Member of a group of 41 House Democrats visiting Israel and the West Bank from August 5 through August 11 to learn more about issues critical to the U.S.-Israel relationship and international security. “I am pleased to join so many House Democrats in traveling to Israel to reaffirm our support for a critical U.S. ally and to continue learning about the opportunities and the challenges facing Israel and the Middle East,” said House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer. “Seeing the region firsthand and meeting with key Israeli and Palestinian leaders gives Members insights into a region that is vital both to our own national interests and to global security.” Hoyer and the delegation will meet with senior Israeli and Palestinian government officials, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, opposition leader Benny Gantz, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. The group will also meet with young Palestinian entrepreneurs, Israeli civil society leaders, and peace activists. During the trip, Members will visit Israel’s borders with Lebanon and Syria and see an Iron Dome battery. The delegation will also visit important historical and cultural sites, including the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial. The trip is organized by the American Israel Education Foundation, an independent, nonprofit charitable organization.