2050 Motors Announces the Official Launch of eRIDE CLUB

The World's First Rental and Sales Platform for Electric Vehicles of All Shapes, Colors and Sizes.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2050 Motors, Inc. (US OTC: ETFM) today announces the launch of eRIDE CLUB ( www.erideclub.com ), the largest light electric vehicle (LEV) rental/sales portal in the world. Following in the footsteps of other pioneering rental and sharing plans in hospitality (e.g.., AirBnB), auto ride-sharing (e.g., Uber, Lyft), and scooter and e-bike rentals (e.g., Byrd, Lime, Jump, Motivate), eRIDE CLUB is the first entity to rent all types of electric vehicles including scooters, e-bikes, ATVs and mobility scooters. eRIDE CLUB already has signed over 190 points of rental/sales across the globe. Presently, the Company is moving into Phase II of its plan, which will encompass acquiring 100,000 members and doubling its points of supply within the next six months."eRIDE CLUB features electric vehicles for rent or sale including e-bikes, scooters, mobility machines, ATVs and more”, stated Julian Brown President. “Do you want an e-bike on your next Caribbean trip? Or a mobility scooter for your visiting grandparents? Maybe a scooter in Rome? We can arrange it all” continued Brown. “We are particularly focused on the opportunity to leverage eRIDE CLUB for Expo 2020 ( www.expo2020dubai.com ), where 25 million people will visit Dubai and the UAE in a six-month-long event for business and industry. Demand for mobility products during Expo 2020 will be substantial, and we expect to showcase eRIDE CLUB as the best platform for travelers to obtain electric transportation of their choice around Expo 2020’s multiple venues in the region.”eRIDE CLUB’s Web platform and its applications (Android, IOS) use geolocation, multi-currency tabulation and earned discounts for members towards future rentals and purchases. Suppliers, who can choose from Bronze, Silver and Gold plans depending on functionality desired, benefit from new markets, increased visibility and rewards. Electronic payment gateways include MC/Visa/BitPay/Paypal and other emerging platforms making eRIDE CLUB convenient to use for customers preferring a variety of payment methods. All payments can be done through Stripe.com in any currency. Vehicle inventory is displayed in real-time.2050 Motors has signed a letter of intent (LOI) for investment into eRIDE CLUB to accelerate growth. As part of the transaction, which is expected to go to Definitive Agreement and close by the end of the month, 2050 Motors will issue eRIDE Club Series B Preferred Shares for 10% of eRIDE CLUB’s equity, with options for increased investment into either Company by both parties.Vik Grover, CEO of 2050 stated: “I have been in discussions with eRIDE CLUB for the past year as I have witnessed the phenomenal growth of the EV market. I'm bullish on eRIDE CLUB’s opportunity, and currently am in discussions with eRIDE CLUB to launch them as their own stand-alone public entity, either as an over the counter (OTC) security or a blockchain listed token offered to 2050’s shareholders and outside investors. Today’s valuations of Internet companies focused on ridesharing and vehicle rentals illustrates potential substantial upside for 2050 shareholders as eRIDE CLUB proves out its model. The time could not be better to attack this burgeoning opportunity and build a substantial player in the EV marketplace here and abroad.”About eRIDE CLUB Corp.eRIDE CLUB Corp.’s goal is to offer everyone of all ages alternative green transportation worldwide that is safe, convenient and affordable. The goal is to create the largest network with all providers, sharing networks, individual rental fleets and rental shops under one simple convenient tent called the "eRIDE CLUB". eRIDE CLUB is focusing on the complete spectrum of alternative vehicles from two-wheel scooters, to mobility scooters for the elderly and mobility restricted, to e-bikes, ATV, dirt bikes, and e-cars. Citizens need to go green everywhere for everyone. eRIDE CLUB plans to connect all rental/sharing locations under one umbrella offering all types of electric vehicles. eRIDE CLUB is headquartered in California with offices in Dubai and Rome.About 2050 Motors, Inc.2050 Motors, Inc. ( www.2050motors.com ) is a publicly traded company focused on business incubation and acceleration. The Company invests in, provides assistance and support with management and Board representation, and advises emerging growth companies aligned with its environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) mission. 2050 is developing direct investment and affiliations – control stakes, minority participation and joint ventures - that afford companies access to the public markets.



