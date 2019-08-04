Hoyer Statement on the Shooting in El Paso, Texas

“Once again, a community in America is heartbroken by a mass shooting that has taken the lives of far too many. Families and friends are forced to mourn for loved ones taken far too soon.

“Mass shootings continue to be a horrific tragedy that plague this nation unnecessarily. I am outraged that Senate Republicans refuse to take up legislation passed by House Democrats to ensure background checks - a common sense action supported by the overwhelming majority of Americans.

“We are grateful to the first responders who worked to save lives. But these tragedies should not and must not continue. I pray for the families and friends of the victims, and I will continue to tirelessly advocate for real action that will help prevent these tragedies from occurring again.”