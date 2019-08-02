Hoyer Statement on the President’s Withdrawal of Rep. Ratcliffe from Consideration as DNI

“The President’s planned nomination of Rep. Ratcliffe was based totally on his loyalty to the President and not on any qualifications or experience that would have prepared him for the job. The President’s withdrawal of that consideration, allegedly because of the difficult confirmation Rep. Ratcliffe would have faced, was clearly the result of even a compliant U.S. Senate saying that Rep. Ratcliffe’s appointment would be so unjustified that the President knew his appointment would be rejected.

“Hopefully the President will take instruction from this failure and nominate someone deeply experienced in the intelligence field who will bring the ability to give the President independent and honest advice. This will be in the President’s best interest and, more importantly, the country’s best interest.”