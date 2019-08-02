DG Contracting, LLC: Why Quality Over Quantity Will Always be This Roofing Company’s Priority

LIBERTY LAKE, WASHINGTON, USA, August 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- When you need a new roof or any home repair or remodeling job done, what's one of the best ways to find experts with good reputations? Well, you can look and see who's advertising and marketing in the latest local home magazine, or you can search online, but are those really the most trustworthy options? When it comes to top-notch, quality work, it's always best to hear what other clients are saying about a company.Word of mouth testimonials and recommendations will never grow outdated because they are the only way to know the honest truth about an organization. When it comes to roofing installations and repairs, no one has better reviews than DG Contracting, LLC If you look through DG Contracting 's Customer reviews and testimonials, you will see five stars after five stars for their overly satisfied clients."The owner and his crew did an incredible job on our roof!!! The cleanup was very impressive!!! They had to deal with road construction on HWY 2 daily. This was a time-consuming process, to which nobody ever complained! The finished roof far exceeded our expectations! I would highly recommend DG Contracting for any of your roofing needs!"—Dan R."We had a really good experience working with DG Contracting for our roof replacement. Many historical issues with the roof were resolved by ongoing communication with the owner. His team fixed the problems caused by the previous roofer's installation errors, and now we have a leak-proof roof! In the future, we may even work with them to install a skylight and will definitely be referring them to our friends for their excellent work."—Rex Y. DG Contracting has nearly 30 years of experience in roofing, and they always go several steps further than their competition.Top of the line products such as Gaff Timberline15-30 year warrantiesThe owner is on every job site!Well-trained and licensed roofersRespectful of your propertyTreats each project like it is a family member's homeInvested in the Equipter RB4000 ($45,000 machinery) to keep your lawn and property free of debrisDG Contracting was awarded the "Best of Winner" by the Home Advisor Awards. In order to receive this honor, a business must have the highest customer ratings and zero complaints. The Home Advisor committee only meets one time each year, and at this intensely researched meeting, they choose just one award winner per area. The Home Advisor has awarded DG Contracting 5 stars for each category, which includes Quality, Customer Service, and Value for Money.DG Contracting, LLC815 South McKinzieLiberty Lake, WA 99019509-209-1894DGcontractingspokane.com



