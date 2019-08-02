Summer Safety for Seniors

Promoting awareness of the effects of summer heat on seniors, Comfort Keepers of Shelton urges seniors and families to practice sun safety.

SHELTON, CT, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When we think of summer, we think about outside activities: gardening, barbeques and pool parties. But the summer heat can have a greater negative effect on our senior loved ones. A little preparation can ensure that seniors are able to enjoy the season and participate in all the joys that summertime has to offer.

To highlight the importance of this issue, Comfort Keepers of Shelton is providing New Haven area seniors with tips and resources during the month of July.

“At any age, summer means feeling the sun on your face and making the most of the long days and beautiful weather,” said Mark McGoldrick at Comfort Keepers of Shelton. “At Comfort Keepers, we help seniors enjoy a healthy and active summer by providing services that allow them to experience their favorite activities while being mindful about the negative effects of heat – dehydration, sun exposure and heat stroke.”

Heatstroke is a condition that can affect anyone that is exposed to too much sun or hot weather. However, this condition can be especially dangerous for seniors. Comfort Keepers caregivers are trained to look for the signs of heatstroke, including:

- Confusion or sudden change in mood

- Increased body temperature

- Staggering or balance issues

- Flushed skin

- Fainting

For those that want to lower their risk, staying hydrated and cool is key. There are a variety of ways to get water through the day – eating fruit and vegetables, enjoying water flavored with fruit juice, and avoiding caffeine can all help seniors stay hydrated. And, it’s important for seniors and their families to remember that environmental factors play a huge role in summer safety. Having a hat or a parasol when going outside, using sunscreen, and ensuring that air conditioning or fans inside the house are working are all ways to help seniors stay cool and protected from the heat.

Everyone deserves to enjoy the summer season, no matter their age or the level of care they need. Being mindful about warm weather safety can ensure that seniors are able to enjoy the outdoor experiences they love.

In a recent survey conducted by Comfort Keepers, adults age 60 and over were asked to pick from a list of things that bring joy – whether that’s watching movies, looking at photos or feeling the wind in their hair. Of all the options, 25% of respondents chose “sunshine on my face” as the most joyful.

