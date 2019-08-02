Counter Drone Market 2019 Global Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Counter Drone Market 2019

The Counter Drone Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Counter drone technology refers to the system used to detect, obstruct and even destroy the unauthorized unmanned aircraft. It is alternatively known as anti-drone, counter-UAS, C-UAS technology. These provide security by automatic drone detection and trigger the countermeasures when needed. These are used to provide security to government buildings, airports, stadiums, country borders and other critical infrastructure.

The global Counter Drone market is likely to exhibit steady growth over the forecast period, according to the latest report on Wise Guy Research (WGR). The market’s major drivers and restraints are analyzed in the report, which provides readers with a clear picture of what’s driving and what’s holding back the Counter Drone market. The historical trajectory is examined in the report in order to provide a basis for predictions regarding the market’s growth rate over the forecast period. Happenings in the review period are examined carefully to explain their connection with the market’s present state and future growth prospects.

The Leading key players covered in this study 
Advanced Radar Technologies 
Airbus Group SE 
Blighter Surveillance Systems 
Dedrone GmbH 
DeTect 
Droneshield 
Enterprise Control Systems 
SRC,Inc. 
Israel Aerospace Industries 
Liteye Systems 
Raytheon Company 
Saab Group 
Selex Es S. P. A.

The market report has been accumulated with the assistance of many primary (interviews, surveys observations,) and secondary (journals, industrial databases,) sources to distinguish and gather proper information for this broad commercial, market-oriented, and technical estimation.

Market split by Type, can be divided into: 
Detection  
Disruption And Detection

Market split by Application, can be divided into: 
Military & Defense 
Commercial 
Government 
Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: 

This report centers around the worldwide Counter Drone status, future conjecture, development opportunity, key market and key players. The examination goals are to show the Counter Drone advancement in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

Key Stakeholders 
Counter Drone Manufacturers 
Counter Drone Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers 
Counter Drone Subcomponent Manufacturers 
Industry Association 
Downstream Vendors

The industry is expanding into new verticals as well as geographies to grab opportunities which are higher than provided by mature markets. At the same time, various economies of the world are still deprived of the Internet, and many people lack access to high-speed data connectivity. Policymakers at both national and international levels need to mitigate impediments, which hinder access to digital technologies. Digital technologies such as cloud computing, augmented reality, virtual reality, big data, drones, three-dimensional printing, and “the Internet of things” are certain to influence economic growth as well as development. Economies lagging should start assessing opportunities and pitfalls alike and prepare themselves for the digital revolution.

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Report Overview
Chapter 2 Global Growth Trends
Chapter 3 Market Share by Key Players
Chapter 4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
Chapter 5 North America
Chapter 6 Europe
Chapter 7 China 

Chapter 12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Advanced Radar Technologies 
12.1.1 Advanced Radar Technologies Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Counter Drone Introduction 
12.1.4 Advanced Radar Technologies Revenue in Counter Drone Business (2018-2019)) 
12.1.5 Advanced Radar Technologies Recent Development 
12.2 Airbus Group SE 
12.2.1 Airbus Group SE Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Counter Drone Introduction 
12.2.4 Airbus Group SE Revenue in Counter Drone Business (2018-2019)) 
12.2.5 Airbus Group SE Recent Development 
12.3 Blighter Surveillance Systems 
12.3.1 Blighter Surveillance Systems Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Counter Drone Introduction 
12.3.4 Blighter Surveillance Systems Revenue in Counter Drone Business (2018-2019)) 
12.3.5 Blighter Surveillance Systems Recent Development 
12.4 Dedrone GmbH 
12.4.1 Dedrone GmbH Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Counter Drone Introduction 
12.4.4 Dedrone GmbH Revenue in Counter Drone Business (2018-2019)) 
12.4.5 Dedrone GmbH Recent Development 
12.5 DeTect 
12.5.1 DeTect Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Counter Drone Introduction 
12.5.4 DeTect Revenue in Counter Drone Business (2018-2019)) 
12.5.5 DeTect Recent Development

Continued….

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, World & Regional


