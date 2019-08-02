My Fulfillment Company in Georgia Offers Entrepreneurs Amazon FBM Fulfillment Services

My Fulfillment Company

Georgia-based company, My Fulfillment Company, provides FBM fulfillment services designed specifically with Amazon entrepreneurs in mind.

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneurs starting new ecommerce-based businesses have numerous options available to them when it comes to order management and fulfillment. My Fulfillment Company, based in Marietta, GA, offers Amazon FBM fulfillment services that can be beneficial to startups in a few different ways.

What Is FBM Fulfillment?

FBM stands for “Fulfilled By Merchant,” and for some entrepreneurs and startups, it is the best choice for their shipping needs. Essentially, sellers list their products on Amazon, but rather than allowing Amazon to warehouse, package, and ship those products, the seller handles all the various aspects of order management and fulfillment. With this sort of fulfillment, Amazon only serves as the online shopping platform and nothing more. Although many sellers find it easier to allow Amazon to handle this aspect of the process, there are some who can benefit a great deal from FBM.

Who Should Choose FBM Fulfillment?

Although allowing Amazon to handle the order fulfillment process can save entrepreneurs a great deal of time and effort, there are a few situations in which it is best for merchants to fulfill their own orders. These include:

• Low-volume sales: These are products that will not sell as often as others because of exclusivity.

• Limited inventory sellers: If you only have a handful of products on offer, Amazon FBM can help you save on shipping costs.

• Less profitable items: In the event that some of your products have lower profit margins, storing them in Amazon warehouses can become costly. FBM is the best choice in this case.

• Cases where FBM is more affordable: There are some other cases in which FBM may save you some money over FBA.

Sometimes the weight and dimension of the product can influence shipping costs and merchants find they can ship these items cheaper than Amazon’s rates.

Personalize Orders with FBM Fulfillment

Another benefit associated with FBM fulfillment is the fact that business owners can personalize the packaging in any way they choose. They can use their own gift wrapping, boxes, and sales sheets/inserts inside the packaging, which can help them reinforce their brands and grow. Amazon simply cannot deliver this same level of personalization, and that’s exactly why many companies find FBM works best for their needs.

My Fulfillment Company offers shipping fulfillment services for Amazon sellers that makes things easier. They provide packing, picking, and shipping options that are far more customizable and often more affordable than those offered by Amazon. To learn more and get a free estimate, visit My Fulfillment Company’s website today. You can also call them at (888)266-1777 or email them at info@myfulfillmentcompany.com.

About My Fulfillment Company: Headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, My Fulfillment Company offers a wide variety of order management and fulfillment services designed to ease the pressures associated with running an ecommerce-based business. They provide custom quotes designed to meet their clients’ exact business and budget needs, and they do this with no long-term contracts, hidden fees, or outrageous terms. For more information please visit https://myfulfillmentcompany.com/.





