Hoyer Statement on July Jobs Report

"The July jobs report tells the story of American economic resilience in the face of serious challenges and a failure by the current Administration to build on the policies that brought about our recovery from the Great Recession. While it continues a near decade long upward trend, it is important to note this report is a consistent with the same set of economic indicators that drove the Federal Reserve Board’s decision to lower interest rates for the first time since 2008.

"Congress and the Trump Administration must act responsibly to ensure that economic resilience can serve as a foundation for economic resurgence. Adding 128,000 private sector jobs a month isn't good enough; we can do better, and we must. Tariff policies that raise prices for consumers and tax policies that favor the wealthiest over the middle class won't help our workers make it in America. Kicking millions off their health coverage and ignoring the serious challenge of student loan debt won't help our workers get ahead.

"That's why the Democratic-led House has been working overtime since January to pass legislation to help workers and their families. We are proud to be doing our jobs on behalf of the American people and the resilient economy they power every day. It's time President Trump and Senate Republicans started doing theirs."