2-Norbornene Market Progress Study By Type, Application And Manufacturers Upcoming Projections 2025

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , August 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 2-Norbornene market size will increase to 463.7 Million US$ by 2025, from 435.6 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 2-Norbornene.

Norbornene or norbornylene or norcamphene is a bridged cyclic hydrocarbon. It is a white solid with a pungent sour odor. The molecule consists of a cyclohexene ring with a methylene bridge between carbons 1 and 4. The molecule carries a double bond which induces significant ring strain and significant reactivity.

This study categorizes the global 2-Norbornene breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Major Key Players Mentioned in 2-Norbornene Market

TOPAS Advanced Polymers

Zeon

Mitsui Chemicals

JSR

Zhongtian Kosen Corporation Limited

2-Norbornene Breakdown Data by Type

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

In 2018, Industrial Grade accounted for a major share of 99% in the global 2-Norbornene market. And this product segment is poised to reach a volume of 51653 MT by 2025 from 45317 MT in 2018.

2-Norbornene Breakdown Data by Application

Pharmaceutical

Insecticide

Special Spice

Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC)

In 2-Norbornene market, Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 50767 (MT) by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.85% during 2018 and 2025. It means that 2-Norbornene will be promising in the Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) field in the next couple of years.

2-Norbornene Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

