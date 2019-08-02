Global Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Market 2019-2025 Assessment, Opportunities, Insight, Trends, Key Players

Wiseguyreports added new comprehensive Analysis Report “Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Market 2019-2025” to its huge database.

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , August 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solvent recovery is a type of waste decrease. In–process Solvent recovery is broadly utilized as an option in contrast to dissolvable substitution to decrease squander age. It is appealing, like end–of–pipe contamination control, since it requires little change in existing procedures. There is across the board business accessibility of Solvent recovery equipment which is another fascination. Accessibility of hardware reasonable for little tasks, particularly clump activities, make in–process recuperation of solvents financially desirable over crude materials substitution.

The solvent recovery recuperation frameworks are specially crafted to advance the recuperation of solvents by joining condensers, recipients, vacuum siphons, and controls in a bundled framework.

United States, Europe and China are the dominator of solvent recovery units market, and is estimated to maintain their leading positions in the next few years. In terms revenue, United States occupied about 26.06% share in solvent recovery units market, Europe occupied about 24.06% share in solvent recovery units t market, While China occupied about 22.34% share in solvent recovery units t market in 2018.

Global Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) market size will increase to 1120.5 Million US$ by 2025, from 968 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs).

Major Key Players

Dürr Group

Sulzer

Progressive Recovery

Cooper Technology

OFRU Recycling

Controls Group

Koch Modular Process Systems

Wintek Corporation

SRS Engineering Corporation

CBG Biotech

Maratek Environmental

Spooner Industries

Wiggens

CB Mills

KOBEX

Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Breakdown Data by Type

Liquid Ring (Compressor)

Centrifugal (Compressor)

Reciprocating (Compressor)

Rotary Screw (Compressor)

Other (Compressor)

Liquid Ring (Vacuum)

Dry Pumps (Vacuum)

Other (Vacuum)

Other Equipment

In 2018, Liquid Ring (Compressor) accounted for a major share of 7.08% in the global Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) market. And this product segment is poised to reach 78.6 million US$ by 2025 from 68.7 million US$ in 2018.

Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Breakdown Data by Application

Printing Industry

Painting & Coating

Oil & Chemical Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Electronics

Agrochemicals

Research Institutes

Others

In Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) market, the Printing Industry holds an important share in terms of applications, and it is expected to reach a revenue of 118.4 M USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.65% during 2019 and 2025.

Oil & Chemical Industry occupied about 26.97% of global market share in 2018, and is projected to dominate the market over the estimated period.

Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Production Breakdown Data by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

