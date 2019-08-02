Grape Soda Market Trend,Growth Rate,Application, Segmentation,Overview,Regional Analysis and Sales channels 2019-2025
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , August 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grape drinks are sweetened drinks with a grape flavor and a deep purple color.
The global Grape Soda market is valued at xy million US$ in 2018 and will reach xy million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xy% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Grape Soda market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
The Grape Soda Market forecast in between 2018 and 2025. The base considered for this market report in 2018. A section of the report covers historical analysis. A detailed analysis of micro and macroeconomic indicators influencing the market is also available in the report. Information on growth drivers, industry trends, threats and growth opportunities is provided in the report. The market assessment is available in value. In addition to this, the report includes table of content which allows readers to conveniently navigate to different sections of the report.
Major Key Players
Welch's
Crush
Fanta
Sunkist
Nehi
Stewart's
NuGrape
Faygo
Jones
Shasta
Grapette
Boylan
Frostie
Mountain Dew
Vess
Grape Soda market size by Type
Green Grape Soda
Purple Grape Soda
Other
Grape Soda market size by Applications
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Independent Retailers
Online Sales
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Grape Soda are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
