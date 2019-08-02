Global Content Intelligence Market Research Report 2019-2024 - Proliferation of New Technologies Such as AI, ML, and Big Data Providing Stage for More Advanced Capabilities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Content Intelligence Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises, Hybrid), Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Travel & Hospitality), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global content intelligence market size is projected to grow from USD 485 million in 2019 to USD 1.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 32.2% during 2019-2024.

The major growth drivers for the market include the need for market intelligence and demand for audience interest analysis. However, the vast volume of content acts as restraint by restricting marketers to deliver the right content to the right audience effectively.

Services component growing at the highest rate during the forecast period

Various vendors offer services associated with content intelligence to effectively implement content strategies considering the nascent stage of technology adoption. Some of the services provided by vendors to its customers are training/education, support, consulting/expertise, managed services, and others.

These services accelerate deployment, reduce delays, support integration, and provide custom training. The role of service holds importance as it improves the Return on Investment (RoI) and enables effective implementation of content intelligence.

Europe to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Countries in Europe are ahead in the adoption of content intelligence are UK, Germany, France, Italy. The adoption of AI among various end-user industries, such as marketing, security, retail, healthcare, and fintech, and the presence of domestic AI software developers are supplementing the overall growth of content intelligence in the region.

Organizations in Europe have been widely adopting the content intelligence to offer clients with personalized content as per the needs, thereby augmenting customer loyalty and retention.

Competitive Landscape



The report includes the study of the key players offering content intelligence platform solutions. It profiles major vendors in the global content intelligence market including Adobe (US), M-Files (Finland), OpenText (Canada), Curata (US), Scoop.it (US), Social Bakers (Czech Republic), Atomic Reach (Canada), OneSpot (US), Vennli (US), and Idio (UK).

Report Benefits



The report segments the market into various subsegments; hence, it covers the market comprehensively. It provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments. The market numbers are split further across applications and regions.

It helps in understanding the overall growth of the market. It also provides information about key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

It helps stakeholders in understanding their competitors better and gaining more insights to strengthen their positions in the market. The study also presents the positioning of the key players based on their product offerings and business strategies.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Content Intelligence Market

4.2 Market By Component, 2019 and 2024

4.3 Market By Deployment Type, 2019 and 2024

4.4 Market By Vertical, 2019 and 2024

4.5 Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Need to Align Content Strategy With Business Goals

5.2.1.2 Maximized Returns By Implementing Content Strategies to Reach Targeted Audience

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Huge Volume of Content Restricting Marketers to Effectively Deliver Right Content to Right Audience

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Amplifying and Enhancing Customer Experience With Personalized Content

5.2.3.2 Proliferation of New Technologies Such as AI, ML, and Big Data Providing Stage for More Advanced Capabilities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Resources and Time Constraint Challenge Marketers to Produce Quality Contents Consistently

6 Content Intelligence Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 The Rising Demand of Content Intelligence Among Enterprises to Enhance the Content Strategies is Expected to Drive the Growth in the Market

6.3 Services

6.3.1 The Demand for Services is Expected to Increase as These Services Magnify the Roi on Content Marketing Investment

7 Content Intelligence Market By Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.2.1 the Cloud Based Deployments of Content Intelligence Solutions are Expected to Surge Due to Seamless Integration Between Content Consumption Platforms and Content Intelligence Platforms

7.3 On-Premises

7.3.1 The Demand for On-Premises Based Deployment are Expected to be Less as Enterprises are Preferring Online Medium to Market Content

7.4 Hybrid

7.4.1 Hybrid Deployment Allows the Flexibility of Both Cloud and On-Premises Which Will Drive the Growth of the Market

8 Content Intelligence Market By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.2.1 The Adoption of Content Intelligence Among SMES is More as Many Enterprises are Keen on Utilizing the Benefits of Content Intelligence and Stay Ahead in Competition.

8.3 Large Enterprises

8.3.1 The Ability to Adopt as Well as Leverage the Benefits of Advanced Technologies Will Drive the Growth Among Large Enterprises

9 Content Intelligence Market By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

9.2.1 The Changing Dynamics of an App-Based Ecosystem is Enabling the Banking Sector to Leverage Ai and Adopt It With the Business Necessities

9.3 Government and Public Sector

9.3.1 Government Entities are Deploying Content Intelligence to Share the Content That Informs and Educates Consumers

9.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.4.1 Content Intelligence is an Effective Marketing Tool, Which Aids Various Hospitals and Health Providers in Increasing Patient Engagement and Trust Building

9.5 IT and Telecommunications

9.5.1 Enterprises Among These Verticals are Leveraging the Benefits of Content Intelligence to Retain Customers and Build Trust Among Its Users

9.6 Manufacturing

9.6.1 The Enterprises in Manufacturing Sector are Implementing Content Intelligence to Become More Customer-Centric and Spread Its Reach By Offering Personalized Content

9.7 Media and Entertainment

9.7.1 Need for Managing the Content in This Industry Vertical Among Publishers, Broadcasters, and Media Portal Providers to Offer Online Audience With the Contextual Experiences Will Drive the Market

9.8 Retail and Consumer Goods

9.8.1 The Content Intelligence Plays an Unprecedented Role in the Consumer Goods and Retail Industry Vertical By Improving Customer Engagement Through Ecommerce Platform

9.9 Travel and Hospitality

9.9.1 Companies Operating in This Industry Vertical are Making Efficient use of the Digital Content to Facilitate Content Marketers Determine New Prospects Better Customer Engagement

9.1 Others

9.10.1 The Adoption of Content Intelligence Will Increase as Enterprises Will Leverage the Benefits of Content Intelligence

10 Content Intelligence Market By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.1.1 Presence of Large Vendors Will Drive the Market Growth in Country

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Growing Awareness About the Significance of Content Strategy Will Drive the Market

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 United Kingdom

10.3.1.1 Increase in Digital Transformation to Drive the Adoption Among Organizations in the UK

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.2.1 New Government Regulations and Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Fuel the Growth of the Market in Germany

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Increasing Need for Providing Delightful Customer Experience to Boost the Adoption

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Australia

10.4.1.1 Rising Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Increase the Growth Opportunities

10.4.2 Singapore

10.4.2.1 Technological Advancements of the Enterprises in the Country to Assist in Growth of Content Intelligence

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.3.1 Increasing use of Connected Technology to Increase the Demand for Solutions in Japan

10.4.4 Rest of APAC

10.5 Rest of the World

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.1.1 Increasing Need for Automation to Drive the Growth of Content Intelligence in the Country

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.2.1 Increasing Focus on Digital Transformation to Boost the Growth

10.5.3 South Africa

10.5.3.1 Need for Enhancing Customer Experience to Boost the Demand for Solutions

10.5.4 Other Countries

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Scenario

11.1.1 New Product Launches

11.1.2 Business Expansions

11.1.3 Acquisitions

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Adobe

(Business Overview, Products & Services, Key Insights, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis)

12.2 M-Files

12.3 OpenText

12.4 Curata

12.5 Scoop.it

12.6 Socialbakers

12.7 Atomic Reach

12.8 OneSpot

12.9 Vennli

12.10 Idio

12.11 Abbyy

12.12 Content Insights

12.13 Knotch

12.14 Smartlogic

12.15 Conductor

12.16 Concured

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h9vvib

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.