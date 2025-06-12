Submit Release
Nura Labs Files Revolutionary Patent: AI-Powered Wallet Solves the $180 Billion Crypto Staking Complexity Crisis

Sheridan, WY, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breakthrough Nura Wallet technology turns crypto staking from 50-exchange nightmare into simple one-click profit machine

Nura Labs, LLC today filed a game-changing patent that could unlock $180 billion in trapped DeFi value. The Company's breakthrough AI technology transforms impossibly complex crypto staking into automated profit generation through the world's first intelligent wallet.

Patent pending — U.S. Provisional Application No. 63/819,482 protects revolutionary algorithms that automatically optimize staking across hundreds of protocols while users simply hold their crypto in the Nura Wallet.

The $180 Billion Problem Finally Solved

Current crypto staking forces users to become day traders across dozens of platforms simultaneously. This complexity locks out 95% of crypto holders from earning passive income on their assets, leaving massive profits on the table. 

"We just eliminated the biggest barrier in crypto," said the Nura Labs team. "The Nura Wallet embeds institutional-grade AI that acts like a personal hedge fund manager, automatically maximizing yields while users sleep."

Patent-Protected Technology Advantage

The 37-claim patent covers three breakthrough innovations:

Protocol-Specific AI Models that understand each DeFi protocol's unique mechanics

Predictive Yield Optimization that forecasts market scenarios for maximum returns

Autonomous Cross-Protocol Management that seamlessly handles complex multi-chain operations

Explosive Performance Results

Real testing delivers game-changing results:

23% higher staking yields vs manual management

67% lower transaction costs through intelligent execution

89% less time required for portfolio optimization

2x better risk-adjusted returns through AI diversification

Massive Market Opportunity

With the DeFi market growing 300% annually and less than 10% user penetration due to complexity, Nura Labs is positioned to capture enormous market share through patent-protected technology that makes institutional-grade staking accessible to everyone.

Multiple Revenue Streams

The patent enables lucrative business opportunities:

● Technology licensing to major crypto platforms

● Direct Nura Wallet operations targeting millions of users

● Strategic partnerships with top DeFi protocols

Aggressive Growth Timeline

Q3 2025: Beta launch and strategic partnerships

Q4 2025: Major protocol integrations

Q1 2026: Public launch capturing mainstream market

Q2 2026: International expansion and institutional features

Investment Catalyst

This patent filing creates a defensible competitive moat around the most valuable innovation in DeFi infrastructure. Nura Labs seeks strategic investors and partners to capitalize on this massive market opportunity. 

"We've built the technology that finally makes crypto work for everyone," continued the team. "This patent protects our path to becoming the dominant wallet in the fastest-growing sector of finance."

Contact Information

Corporate Development: investors@nura.gg

Strategic Partnerships: partnerships@nura.gg

Media Inquiries: media@nura.gg

Nura Labs, LLC

30 N Gould St, STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801

Website: https://nura.gg/

Legal Notice

Patent pending — U.S. Provisional Application No. 63/819,482, filed on 06/06/25. Cryptocurrency investments involve substantial risk. Investment opportunities limited to accredited investors.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.


Linda K. Williams

media at nura.gg

