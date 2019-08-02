Dry Construction Material Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Dry Construction Material Market: Analysis by Material, Application, Opportunities & Forecast 2014-2024” reports to its database

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Dry construction Material Market. The report has analysed the Dry construction Material Market by Material Type (Metal, Wood, Gypsum Board, Plastics, Others), By Application Type (Wall, Ceiling, Flooring, Others) and by End Users (Residential, Non-Residential). The Global Dry Construction Material Market has been analysed By Region (America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

The Global Dry construction material Market was valued at USD 71,281.11 Million in the year 2018. Key drivers for high demand of dry construction materials include product performance, durability and growing adoption in developed and developing countries. Additionally, growth in per capita income and rising concern for the utilization of light weight products boost the demand of gypsum board, glass and wood. Global dry construction material market is influenced by the residential and commercial construction and residential and commercial remodelling end-use markets. The market is influenced by many factors which includes increasing adoption of energy & resource efficient construction methods, rising global construction & infrastructure development activities and changing preferences of people towards sustainable building techniques.

The report titled “Global Dry Construction Material Market: Analysis By Material (Metal, Wood, Gypsum Board, Plastic, Others), By Application (Wall, Ceiling, Flooring, Others), End Users (Residential, Non-Residential), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) - By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA), By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India)” has covered and analysed the potential of global dry construction material market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

