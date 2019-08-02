Executive Pastry Chef Amanda Owen Joins Houstonian Team

Bananas Foster Cake available at The Houstonian's TRIBUTE for the month of August.

Dessert just got a little bit sweeter in Houston as Executive Pastry Chef Amanda Owen brings her talent to the esteemed culinary team at The Houstonian.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa welcomes Amanda Owen as the new Executive Pastry Chef. Owen brings with her years of culinary experience in the hospitality industry at notable hotels like the Waldorf Astoria, Omni Hotels & Resorts and MGM Beau Rivage Casino and Resort among others. Owens attended the Culinary Institute of New Orleans and was a pastry instructor at the Notter School of Pastry Arts.

Owen’s experience complements The Houstonian’s distinction of being one of the few hotels in Houston that makes most of its breads, pastries and desserts all in-house.

“Working in a scratch-made kitchen is my happy place. I love getting in there and creating every day,” said Owen. “I also really enjoy a fast-paced kitchen, so I am excited to work at a dynamic hotel like The Houstonian.”

Owen has combined her love of sweetness with her southern pride with her exclusive August dessert, Bananas Foster Cake. The sweet banana cake layered with banana pudding and roasted banana cheesecake topped with caramel whip cream and drizzled with banana foster sauce.

“This dessert pays tribute to my south Alabama grandmother’s banana pudding and multi-layer cakes while combining my many years of culinary experience and my second home of New Orleans,” said Owen.

The Bananas Foster Cake is offered during the month of August during lunch or dinner for $10 at TRIBUTE the hotel’s newly remodeled restaurant, located at 111 North Post Oak Lane in Houston.



Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2020, and is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star, urban retreat located adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park, and minutes from downtown, the Galleria and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, and consistently provides guests with attentive and highly personalized service in an authentic, warm and non-intrusive manner. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its guest rooms, four on-site dining restaurants and two classic hotel bars. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of Indoor Meeting Space and 87,349 square feet of Outdoor Meeting Space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings and celebrations. The 175,000 square-foot Houstonian Club offers state-of-the-art equipment, over 250 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, an indoor tennis facility, a resort pool with a rock slide, sports lap pool and quiet garden pool. Trellis Spa is a Mediterranean style, 17,000-square-foot facility with 21 treatment rooms, hair and nail salons, and luxurious locker rooms with Jacuzzi and steam rooms, an indoor Float Pool, a Relaxation Lounge with fireplace and a Tranquility Room. One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort and unparalleled guest experience.

