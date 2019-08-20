Business Education Curriculum at EEACS Preparing Students for the Workforce

Executive Education Charter School in Allentown offers a unique business education curriculum.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Middle school and high school students at Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown are gaining valuable insights into today’s workforce. The charter school’s innovative business education curriculum features hands-on learning opportunities, internships, externships, and career mentors.Students are trained in the basics of business, including financial administration, technology, risk management, marketing, and investment strategies. Field experience for middle schoolers and internships for high schoolers help students gain a deeper understanding of today’s business climate and needs.Over three dozen local businesses and nonprofits are partnered with the school.“We are thankful for the community organizations that have devoted time, resources, and education to our students,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Lehigh Valley charter school . “They’re experiencing opportunities outside of the classroom that they may not otherwise have had.”To learn more about the school’s business education curriculum, visit: https://www.ee-schools.org/academics/business-education-program/ About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/

