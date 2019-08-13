EEACS 2019-2020 School Year Starts September 3

Executive Education Charter School in Allentown starts the 2019-2020 school year on September 3

School is back in session for students in grades K-12 on September 3.

We are looking forward to a new year, with new faces, and new opportunities.” — Robert Lysek, CEO & Founder

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown will open its doors for the 2019-2020 school year on September 3. This is the sixth year of operations for the Lehigh Valley charter school , which enrolls 1,300 students in grades K through 12.Students in every grade learn academic standards such as math, science, history, reading, and writing, as well as special instruction in the arts, computers, and languages. Meanwhile, a business education curriculum helps students prepare for college and the workforce with career readiness programs, internships, and on-site mentors.The school celebrated its first graduating class in 2019 and is excited to welcome the Class of 2020.“We are looking forward to a new year, with new faces, and new opportunities,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Allentown charter school The school has grown exponentially since it was founded, having built a new gymnasium, added new grades, and partnered with over three dozen local businesses and nonprofits.To learn more about the academics, athletics, extracurriculars, and other opportunities available at EEACS, schedule a tour. Tours are open to families, prospective students, and members of the public. To schedule a tour, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/tour/ About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/

