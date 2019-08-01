Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC to Exhibit at AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo at Booth #4407

Super Brush LLC

Super Brush LLC will exhibit their technologically advanced foam swab product line at Booth #4407 from August 6-8 at the AACC Clinical Lab Expo.

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC, a leader in foam swab technology for over 65 years, will exhibit their technologically advanced foam swab product line at Booth #4407 from August 6-8 at the AACC Clinical Lab Expo. The American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) expects over 21,000 attendees at this event that promotes cutting edge science and technology in global laboratory medicine.

“We manufacture our foam swabs in-house, so we can custom-make swabs to address specific customer requirements.” said Diane Henry, Director of Sales at Super Brush LLC. “And, with our years of experience and expertise in designing and manufacturing innovative lint-free, disposable and multipurpose foam-tipped probes, collection devices, applicators and swabs, we are able to currently offer more than 3,000 swabs and applicators.“

The Super Brush LLC team will be available at Booth #4407 to answer any questions about their products.

More information on the complete line of USA-made Super Brush LLC lint-free foam swabs is available at www.superbrush.com or sales@superbrush.com

For customized swab needs, talk with our team, or contact development@superbrush.com

About Super Brush

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From medical applicators to cleanroom-compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, collecting samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485:2016 certified, FDA registered.





