Issued by Super Brush LLC

Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC to Exhibit at AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo at Booth #4407

Super Brush The Leader in Foam Swab Technology

Super Brush LLC

Super Brush LLC will exhibit their technologically advanced foam swab product line at Booth #4407 from August 6-8 at the AACC Clinical Lab Expo.

We manufacture our foam swabs in-house, so we can custom-make swabs to address specific customer requirements.”
— Diane Henry, Director of Sales at Super Brush LLC

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC, a leader in foam swab technology for over 65 years, will exhibit their technologically advanced foam swab product line at Booth #4407 from August 6-8 at the AACC Clinical Lab Expo. The American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) expects over 21,000 attendees at this event that promotes cutting edge science and technology in global laboratory medicine.

“We manufacture our foam swabs in-house, so we can custom-make swabs to address specific customer requirements.” said Diane Henry, Director of Sales at Super Brush LLC. “And, with our years of experience and expertise in designing and manufacturing innovative lint-free, disposable and multipurpose foam-tipped probes, collection devices, applicators and swabs, we are able to currently offer more than 3,000 swabs and applicators.“

The Super Brush LLC team will be available at Booth #4407 to answer any questions about their products.

More information on the complete line of USA-made Super Brush LLC lint-free foam swabs is available at www.superbrush.com or sales@superbrush.com

For customized swab needs, talk with our team, or contact development@superbrush.com

About Super Brush

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From medical applicators to cleanroom-compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, collecting samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485:2016 certified, FDA registered.

Michael Lecrenski
Super Brush LLC
+ + +1 4135431442
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Michael Lecrenski
Super Brush LLC
+ + +1 4135431442
Share This Story
Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit at the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo at Booth #4407

Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit at the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo at Booth #4407

Super Brush Foam Swabs

Wide-range of foam swabs

Company Details
Super Brush LLC
800 Worcester Street
Springfield
01151 , Massachusetts
United States
+1 413-543-1442
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

More From This Author
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC to Exhibit at AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo at Booth #4407
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC to Exhibit at AVMA 2019 in Booth #1024
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Exhibits Foam Swabs at Medicall-Chennai
View All Stories From This Author