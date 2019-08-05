EEACS Charter Renewed

Executive Education Charter School in Allentown has had its charter renewed for another five years

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On June 27, the Allentown School District School Board renewed the charter for Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown . The charter has been extended through June 2024.The Lehigh Valley Charter school has enrolled 1,300 students in grades K through 12. Students learn reading, math, science, history, and other state-required standards, as well as business functions and career readiness. The school has been praised for its unique business education curriculum, its extracurriculars and athletics, and its highly skilled teaching staff.“We have grown tremendously since our inception in 2014,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Allentown charter school . “We are thrilled that we have another five years to continue making a difference in the lives of our students and the community.”Students from 11 other school districts, including Bethlehem, Whitehall, and Northampton, are welcome to enroll in EEACS. If all openings are filled, students are put on a waiting list.To learn more about EEACS, schedule a tour by visiting https://www.ee-schools.org/tour/ . Tours are open to families, prospective students, and members of the public.About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/

About Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown



