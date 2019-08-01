Will Powers Student at the College of Holy Cross

Will Powers is launching this website to showcase his experience, talents, and recommendations to potential recruiters within the financial services industry

I am confident that Will Power will give same wholehearted commitment that I have seen in each of the three courses I have been privileged to teach him in any job or project he is asked to engage in” — Edward J. Vodoklys, S.J. Senior Lecturer

Will Powers Holy Cross Basketball Player And Honor Student Launches Website

Worcester, MA, — Will Powers played basketball at Holy Cross which is known as the College of the Holy Cross. For the first two years of his academic life, Powers remained an honor roll student while playing basketball. In his final year at Holy Cross, he is launching this website to showcase his experience, talents, and recommendations to potential recruiters within the financial services industry

Will Powers, in his final year at Holy Cross, is dedicating his senior year to bettering an already excellent academic positioning all the while beginning his search for a career in the financial services industry.

A graduate of Malvern Prep, Will Powers had an astounding career both athletically and academically while traversing the halls of his alma mater. As an athlete, Powers was a standout as he was the captain of the basketball team setting numerous records and joined the few in the “1000-point club”.

Additionally, Will was a contributing member of a nationally ranked powerhouse lacrosse team that went on to win championships

Powers understands that sports have helped round him out as a person and taught him the value of teamwork. While he values the decision-making skills that he has honed as an athlete, he finds the ability to bring these skills to the real world more valuable.

Although a committed athlete, Will knew there was more to life than sports. He was able to experience this new life in the past two summers through his internships.

First, working for a private equity firm, GMH Ventures, Will was able to reconfirm his passion for the financial services industry. He was explicitly trained in deal sourcing and evaluations, valuation, due diligence, LBO financing, growth equity financing, LOI and Purchase Agreement, and the 100-day plan.

Will continued his career the following summer working for the money manager, Stifel. Working alongside the SVP of Investments, Will was introduced to the world of both private wealth management and institutional asset management. Helping both sides with current and prospective clients, Will was exposed to the importance of client relationships within the industry.

If you are interested in learning more about Will Powers, please check out the new website located at www.willpowersco.com

