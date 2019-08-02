Culture Shift - A Practical Guide to Managing Organizational Culture

Culture Shift is a new book by Kirsty Bashforth that provides a practical guide to changing culture within organizations.

UNITED KINGDOM, August 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Culture Shift is a new book about how to change culture within organizations, and put culture permanently at the core of running a business.Based on behavioral economics, the book outlines how to implement new lasting habits in the workforce, measure and track organizational culture, as well as deal with pushback from decision makers when, as time passes, the planned culture shift risks falling down the agenda.The author Kirsty Bashforth comments: “Despite an increasing focus on organizational culture by regulators, customers, employees and other stakeholders, it is too often still regarded as a one-off and distraction from day to day business. Many approaches to managing culture can prove costly and campaign-like, leading to only a temporary shift. The aim of the book is to be a practical guide for organizations to use their own resources to manage culture for the long term. Culture should be as fundamental to any organization as finance or marketing.”The book, which reached 3rd in MBA Reference & Education and 4th in Change Management on 30th July in the Amazon Rankings was published in the UK by Bloomsbury (25th July 2019 Hardback, 9781472966209) and will be launched in the United States on 8th October 2019.Kirsty Bashforth is CEO of QuayFive Ltd, advising CEOs on change, organizational culture and leadership, with clients across energy, utilities, health, education and financial services. Previously, she was Group Head of Organizational Effectiveness with BP, designing and delivering the shift in the company's organizational culture for five years from 2010, building on 20 years of commercial leadership roles in the company around the world.



