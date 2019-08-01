LOCAL REALTOR® AWARDED CRB DESIGNATION

Charlotte Snyder, Broker/Owner

HELENA, MT, 59601, August 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlotte Snyder with Most Wanted Real Estate, has been awarded the prestigious Certified Real Estate Brokerage Manager (CRB) designation, the premier brokerage management credential in the industry. The CRB is conferred by the Real Estate Business Institute (REBI) and is an official designation of the National Association of REALTORS®. Charlotte joins an elite group of real estate professionals from around the world who have earned the CRB designation. All were required to complete a comprehensive program combining experience with management education and subscribe to the REALTOR® Code of Ethics.

Charlotte served in the Army Reserves as an Active Guard Reservist before working at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. She then returned home to Montana and obtained her real estate salesperson license in 2004, her Broker’s license in 2006, and opened her own company, with her partner, in 2016. She has helped numerous individuals and businesses buy and sell real estate in the last 15 years. She believes deeply in education and holds a number of designations in order to better assist her clients. This one being the latest.

CRB is wholly owned by REBI and focuses specifically on real estate brokerage management. Formerly the Council of Real Estate Brokerage Managers (CRB), REBI is a not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS®. You may contact REBI by calling 800-621-8738, e-mailing info@rebinstitute.com, or visiting REBInstitute.com.

