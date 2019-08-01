Inland Training Launches Completely Redesigned InlandArms.com

Inland Training: Law Enforcement Quality Firearms Instruction for Civilians

Modern, updated website design provides enhanced usability for firearms enthusiasts in search of quality safety training and instruction.

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inland Training is pleased to announce that it has launched a completely redesigned website at InlandArms.com. Whether searching for quality firearms instruction, safety information, shooting tips or firearms-related news, the new platform provides the visitor with enhanced usability to more easily find the information they need.Built on a modern, secure foundation, the new InlandArms.com not only provides users the ability to research and register for Inland Training’s award-winning firearms training classes but also offers valuable educational content for the visitor in search of firearms-related news and information."We felt that it was time to update the website with a newer, more modern format," says Inland Training Owner and Chief Instructor Ken McGreevy. "We believe that Inland Training provides some of the best quality firearms instruction available. We need to make sure that we reach everyone that is interested in increasing their knowledge and skill level by providing them with useful, informative content. This new website gives us the ability to do just that.”In addition to the website update, Inland Training is expanding its social media presence. With an updated Facebook page and future content that is currently under production, significant efforts are being made to reach a broader audience. Communication being paramount, Inland Training is also utilizing CRM software to improve the flow of information with both its students and non-student firearms enthusiasts.“The best information in the world is useless if we can’t get it to the people that need it,” says Inland Training Firearms Instructor Kevin A. Nye. “Educating people is what Inland Training does. When you look at the world through that lens, it becomes very clear that making the investment and leveraging technology to touch more people is the right thing to do.”For additional information, please visit:Website: https://www.inlandarms.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/inlandtraining About Inland Training:Based in Southern California, Inland Training provides Law Enforcement quality Firearms Training to civilians. From the basic fundamentals of shooting to advanced self-defense techniques, Inland Training’s Law Enforcement Certified Firearms Instructors are experienced and highly capable of teaching and coaching individuals of all skill and experience levels.As Owner and Chief Instructor of Inland Training, Ken McGreevy brings a wealth of knowledge, skills, and experience acquired from a lifetime in both Law Enforcement and Firearms Instruction. Ken served as a Reserve Deputy with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department for over 30 years, taught under contract to the U.S. Department Homeland Security and has amassed more firearms training certifications than can be listed. Ken is also a retired United Airlines 747 pilot and flight instructor. As one might guess, Inland Training has an Aviation Division as well.For more information, please visit:Firearms Training: https://www.inlandarms.com Aviation/Flight Training: https://www.inlandflight.com/ About Kevin A. Nye:The son of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy and Laguna Beach Police Detective, Kevin is both an NRA Certified Pistol Instructor and an Inland Training Law-Enforcement Certified Firearms Instructor. In addition to his role as an instructor, Kevin is a small business consultant who also helps to manage Inland Training’s website and marketing efforts.



