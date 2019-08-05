CBT Corp Launches BitWorks Global Blockchain Consulting

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CSE: NITE) (OTCQB: CRBTF) (FRA: 98AA), a Colorado-based blockchain technology company, today announced a new blockchain consulting division called “BitWorks”. This new division is set to enhance many industries with blockchain, and provide clients with development and consulting services in the blockchain industry (“Enterprise Blockchain”).BitWorks specializes in IBM Hyperledger technologies but also works with other solutions including Ethereum’s Solidity and blockchain protocols like EOS.BitWorks clients currently include One Feather Mobile Technologies Ltd, of Victoria, Canada, B.C.. Canada, providing a range of blockchain based solutions for First Nations, and the team is currently in discussions with a number of clients from around the globe looking for products and solutions related to finance, asset management, healthcare, supply chain including oil and gas sectors, identity and voting as well as the telecommunications.Most people associate blockchain with Bitcoin, or cryptocurrency however, while cryptocurrencies are based on blockchain, this technology is much more than “digital money” and its applications, while still emerging, are transforming the global economy. BitWorks has the expertise to help clients optimize their business models and unlock the potential of this technology.BitWorks is a sophisticated suite of intellectual, technical, information, human networks and organizational resources, which provides small and medium businesses with blockchain technology consulting and professional services from Minimum Viable Product (MVP) to scalable web and mobile platforms.Enterprise Blockchain delivered by BitWorks is a significant leap forward in information technologies and will allow for a much more secure and effective management of information and which will most certainly enhance the way companies operate.About CBT Corp (Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp)Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CSE: NITE) (OTCQB: CRBTF) (FRA: 98AA) harnesses blockchain technology to provide secure, real-time peer-to-peer software systems. CBT’s growing product line includes web and mobile apps. Cryptanite is based in Colorado’s Front Range. For more information, visit www.cryptanite.com ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORSCRYPTANITE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP.“Keith Turner”Keith TurnerPresidentTo contact Cryptanite:Via their website: Cryptanite.comVia phone: +1-778-800-6050Via email: support@cryptanite.comThe CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively “forward-looking statements”). The use of any of the word “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.



