Fowlers of Bristol, the landmark motorcycle dealership, selects retail solutions from Eurostop

One-stop-shop for motorcycles, equipment and clothing updates retail systems and implements innovative instore technology

LONDON, UK, August 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eurostop has been selected by the long-established motorcycle emporium, Fowlers of Bristol, to enhance its retail management systems. The new solutions supplied by Eurostop will provide accurate management of its comprehensive range of stock, customer-facing till points, and integrate with Fowlers’ website, accounting packages and warehouse. Eurostop will also be supplying its MyShopprconsumer instore app, which merges digital with the instore shopping experience.Fowlers selected Eurostop for its connected and innovative approach to instore technology, the ability to handle millions of SKUs, with live stock updates across all channels, its advanced but quick reporting, and integration capabilities. In addition, Eurostop’s POS system enables the best possible customer service at till point, with e-pos touch providing an intuitive touch-screen solution that requires minimal training for staff.The twice winner of the ‘Best Multi-Franchise Motocycle Dealer in South West England’, offers a huge range for motorcycle and scooter enthusiasts. This includes motorcycle and scooter showrooms stocking up to 500 motorbikes at a time and over 1000 in the warehouse. The clothing and accessories section covers their own brands, as well as other premium and heritage brands. Aiming to keep one of everything in each colourway, often stocking the full range of popular brands, as well as 250 used bikes means that an accurate stock system is essential. Online and telephone orders also need to be fulfilled from the high tech warehouse, which contains several hundred thousands of parts, held mainly in their semi-automated picking systems.Fowlers has a significant online presence, which will be enhanced in the brick and mortar store by Eurostop’s MyShopprapp, which provides a virtual, on-demand personal store assistant. Customers will be able to access the app using their smartphones, check stock availability and get detailed product information by scanning product barcodes. The customer has the choice to purchase online and arrange delivery or complete the purchase in store, thus providing the ultimate in omnichannel customer experience.Sam Fowler, Web Store Manager at Fowlers, commented: “What really makes Eurostop stand out from their competitors is their high functionality, stock management capabilities and extensive reporting system; all of which are essential to aid our motorcycle retail business."Jude Cruickshank, Business Development Manager at Eurostop said; “We are delighted to be working with such a well known motorcycle dealership such as Fowlers of Bristol. With their great product range and amazing technical expertise, we believe that our retail systems and in store tech will really help to enhance their customer experience.”



