Somalia : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Second Review Under the Staff-Monitored Program, and Request for New Staff-Monitored Program-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Somalia

International Monetary Fund. Middle East and Central Asia Dept.

August 1, 2019

The Somali authorities continue to make important strides in state-building and maintaining political and economic stability; nevertheless, Somalia remains fragile and vulnerable to security and climate shocks. While the underlying growth momentum is robust, supported by improving confidence given consistent reform implementation, improved security, and strong donor support, drought conditions threaten agricultural performance in 2019 and have triggered warnings of severe food insecurity.