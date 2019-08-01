Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Unified Endpoint Management Tools Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more

A new market study, titled “Global Unified Endpoint Management Tools Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, August 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unified Endpoint Management Tools Market

Unified endpoint management (UEM) tools combine the management of multiple endpoint types in a single console. UEM tools perform the following functions: In 2018, the global Unified Endpoint Management Tools market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Unified Endpoint Management Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Unified Endpoint Management Tools development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study 
VMware 
MobileIron 
IBM 
Microsoft 
42Gears 
Citrix 
Google 
BlackBerry 
Ivanti 
Mitsogo 
SOTI 
ManageEngine 
Baramundi Software 
Snow Software 
NationSky 
Matrix42 
Absolute 
Sophos 
Oracle

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Cloud-Based 
On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into 
Large Enterprises (1000+ Users) 
Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users) 
Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Unified Endpoint Management Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Unified Endpoint Management Tools development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

