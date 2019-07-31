There were 912 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 160,469 in the last 365 days.

Statement From Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman on Confirmation and Swearing In of Deputy Secretary of Defense Norquist:

Following a unanimous voice vote by the U.S. Senate, the President appointed Mr. David L. Norquist to be the 34th Deputy Secretary of Defense. Secretary Norquist has been sworn in and has the full authority and responsibility of the Deputy Secretary of Defense. Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer has ceased to perform the duties of the Deputy Secretary of Defense and is serving solely as the Secretary of the Navy.

