HouseMaster Recognizes 3 Gainesville Area Real Estate Professionals with 2019 Century Club Award

Team Dynamo receiving their award

Real estate veterans in community receive award for their commitment to exceptional service and professionalism

GAINESVILLE, FL, USA, July 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HouseMaster Home Inspections serving Gainesville, Florida (known as HouseMaster GatorNation), recently presented three real estate businesses in the region with the company’s Century Club Award, which recognizes real estate service providers for their integrity and commitment to service while working with their customers and clients. Matt Peck, the owner of HouseMaster GatorNation, presented the awards to each professional.Those honored include:** Team Dynamo (Craig Wilburn), Keller Williams. For more than 15 years, Craig Wilburn, the Founder of Team Dynamo, has advanced in the real estate market in Gainesville by leading his team to over 1,300 units and over $303 million in transactions in the greater Gainesville area. He has spoken in dozens of cities about real estate, earning the title of Gainesville’s Number 1 People’s Choice for Real Estate, and gaining the award of top selling real estate team at Keller Williams Gainesville Realty. Team Dynamo received HouseMaster GatorNation’s top referring agent award in 2016.** Tina Yakel, TY Realty of North Florida. For 16 years, Tina Yankel has served as a premier real estate agent in Gainesville, She works with buyers and sellers in Gainesville, Newberry, Alachua, Archer/High Springs, Micanopy and the surrounding areas and has had extensive training in the latest real estate marketing strategies. She won HouseMaster GatorNation’s top referring agent award in both 2017 and 2018.** Team Cindy Birk & Jim Doxey, Coldwell Banker. Cindy Birk and Jim Doxey have more than 30 years of combined experience as real estate agents in the Gainesville area. Cindy's customer testimonials focus on her enthusiasm, dedication, and communication skills. Her goal is to make them feel they are her only customer. Cindy Birk sells $20 million or more annually, with a consistent 98% list to sales price. She is also the only Realtor in the Alachua County Association of Realtors who has achieved membership in the Million Dollar Guild, an exclusive group of international agents who have sold $1M plus properties in the past two years. She received HouseMaster GatorNation’s top referring agent award in 2015. Jim Doxey’s humble beginnings gave him the drive to be one of the hardest working Realtors in Gainesville. After serving in the armed forces, Jim Doxey started his real estate career working full time in property management while earning a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Florida. He has spent more than 20 years helping people find homes in the Gainesville area.“We have worked with these agents on hundreds of transactions — we love that they go above and beyond what is needed for their buyers and sellers,” said Matt Peck, the owner of HouseMaster GatorNation. “It’s an honor to recognize all of them for their achievements.”HouseMaster GatorNation is part of a 40 year franchise tradition of offering the most trusted inspections in the industry. Peck is a leader in his community and throughout the HouseMaster franchise system.“On behalf of the entire organization, we want to congratulate this entire group of real estate professionals on their success and achievements,” said HouseMaster President and CEO Kathleen KuhnFor more information contact Matt Peck at 352-472-5552 or matt.peck@housemaster.com.About HouseMaster:Founded in 1979 and Headquartered in Somerville, N.J., HouseMaster is the oldest and one of the largest home inspection companies in North America. With more than 320 franchised areas throughout the U.S. and Canada, HouseMaster is the most respected name in home inspections. For 40 years, HouseMaster has built upon a foundation of solid leadership and innovation with a continued focus on delivering the highest quality service experience to their customers and providing HouseMaster franchisees the tools and support necessary to do so. Each HouseMaster franchise is an independently owned and operated business. HouseMaster is a registered trademark of HM Services, LLC.For more information please visit http://housemaster.com or call 732-469-6565.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.