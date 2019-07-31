Chad : Staff Report for the 2019 Article IV Consultation, Fourth Review under the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement, Request for Modification of Performance Criteria-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Chad

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

July 31, 2019

Chad is a low-income fragile country that depends heavily on oil revenues. In recent years, it has been heavily impacted by an oil price shock and security tensions which intensified recently with a rise in terrorists attacks and rebel movements. Significant progress has been made under the 2017 ECF arrangement to help restore debt sustainability and fiscal stability. However, the economic, financial, and social situation is still very difficult, and the recovery in the non-oil economy has not taken strong hold yet as the economy continues to deal with legacies from the crisis and long-standing structural weaknesses.