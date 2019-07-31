San Diego Based “National Autopsy Experts, LLC” Sued for Consumer Fraud and Elder Abuse

Anthony R. Martin, age 69 and disabled, paid $4,650 for "expert" autopsy services to determine his wife's "cause of death", but got nothing but lies and excuses

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a Complaint filed July 24, 2019, San Diego based National Autopsy Experts, LLC and its chief executive Julia McGrath are charged with violations of California’s Consumer Legal Remedies Act, Elder Abuse, Fraud, and Breach of Contract in connection with a contract to provide expert autopsy and toxicology analysis to determine the cause of death of plaintiff’s deceased wife.

Plaintiff, the Rev. Anthony R. Martin, Sr., age 69, is retired from the U.S. Marine Corps, and suffers from multiple physical and mental disabilities. In August of 2018 he hired National Autopsy Experts, LLC for their advertised “expert” autopsy and toxicology services, but they failed to provide timely results and kept making excuses and asking for his patience. When his daughter lodged a complaint with the Better Business Bureau in January of 2019, National Autopsy Experts, LLC responded to claim they were still working on trying to get results, and they said they had warned plaintiff it was a "high risk" matter. They never did provide any results or reports, and the Rev. Martin finally hired legal counsel to file suit in San Diego Superior Court.

The Complaint alleges that National Autopsy Experts, LLC and Julia McGrath are incompetent and knew from the outset they were unable to provide the “expert” services they contracted and promised to provide. It further alleges how, after taking inadequate tissue samples from the exhumed body of Betty Martin on August 9, 2018, National Autopsy Experts, LLC and Julia McGrath did nothing for more than 3 months, and when plaintiff began asking for the results, in December of 2018, National Autopsy Experts, LLC and Julia McGrath repeatedly lied and and attempted to hide their incompetence and deceit.

The Lawsuit is filed in California Superior Court in San Diego, and captioned “Rev. Anthony R. Martin, Sr. v. National Autopsy Experts, LLC, a California Limited Liability Company, and Julia McGrath, an individual, and DOES 1-25”. It is Case No. 37-2019-00038385, and is a matter of public record which can be viewed and downloaded from the Court’s “Register of Actions” website, at: https://roa.sdcourt.ca.gov/roa/

For more information Contact attorney Stephen Lux directly at (619)500-6589 or through Gehres Law Group at (858) 964-2314



