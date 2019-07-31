Hoyer Statement on the Appointment of Pedro Pierluisi to be Puerto Rico’s Secretary of State

“I support the appointment of former Congressman Pedro Pierluisi to be Puerto Rico’s new Secretary of State, and I urge the Puerto Rican House and Senate to approve his nomination quickly. The people of the island deserve leaders they can trust. I believe Pedro is someone who has earned their trust through years of service, including as Resident Commissioner. In Congress, he was a strong advocate for the island and the well-being of its people. I also believe he has the ability to reach out to all parties and unify Puerto Ricans. He has my strong support.”