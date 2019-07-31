Get Your Home Connected at Appliances Connection’s 2019 Smart Appliances, Smarter Savings Event

Appliances Connection 2019 Smart Appliances Smarter Savings Event: Feature

Get ready for the Age of the Internet of Things during Appliances Connection's 2019 Smart Appliances, Smarter Savings Event.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, July 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When they first hit the market, “smart” appliances just seemed like gimmicky and overpriced curiosities. Features like voice activation and tacked-on touchscreens were almost comically unpredictable when it came to practical use. Since then, innovation has progressed at a breakneck pace. This has resulted in technology that is much more seamlessly integrated and responsive, making appliances that no one will hesitate to identify as smart. Appliances Connection wants to help you get your home connected with these revolutionary advances at our 2019 Smart Appliance, Smarter Savings Event. From August 1st until August 21st, you’ll find excellent deals on the smart appliances.

Samsung is arguably the largest tech company in the world. Thus, it comes as no surprise that their latest appliance offerings are rife with smart features. One of the appliances they’re showcasing is their new Family Hub refrigerator [Model Number RF22N9781]. On the right-side refrigerator door is a sizeable touchscreen with wi-fi connectivity that gives you access to a myriad of functions. You’ll be able to get recipes with detailed step-by-step video instructions. Three internal cameras let you peer at the contents of your fridge so you can make a shopping list right on the touchscreen and cast it to your phone. Set the mood as you cook with music from Spotify or Pandora. Not feeling up to slaving over a hot stove? Order in with Grubhub or arrange a ride to a restaurant with Uber. You can do all this and so much more.

For a limited time, Samsung is giving you yet another reason to pick up their Family Hub refrigerator. When you purchase a Family Hub, they’ll give you a Ring Video Doorbell Pro for free with a mail-in/online rebate. That’s a $249.00 value. With it, you’ll be able to see, hear, and speak to anyone at your door on the refrigerator’s touchscreen. You won’t have to rush to the door when you’re in the middle of kitchen tasks.

Bosch brings its unimpeachable reputation for precision German engineering to the smart appliance game. It boasts a whole host of smart functionality across its appliances enabled with their proprietary Home Connect system. You’ll be able to control your appliances from virtually anywhere with your phone or tablet. In the refrigerator, you can activate SuperCool mode and lower the temperature of the refrigerated compartment for a period to get newly purchased groceries to their ideal temperature. If you’re on your way home, you can set your oven to pre-heat. When doing laundry, your washer and dryer can alert you as to when various cycles are done. Certainly not last, and definitely not least, if anything goes wrong with your appliances, Home Connect lets Bosch perform remote diagnostics to help you resolve a problem yourself or figure out exactly what a service technician needs for an in-home repair.

During our Smart Appliances, Smarter Savings Event, you’ll be able to save big with Bosch mail-in/online rebates. If you purchase three or more of a qualifying combination of 100, 300, 500, and 800 Series Bosch appliances, you’ll receive 10% off the purchase price*. If you purchase three or more 800 Series Bosch appliances, you’ll receive 12% off your purchase price*. If you purchase three or more Bosch Benchmark appliances, you’ll receive 15% off your purchase price*.

When people think of GE, they think of excellent, dependable appliances. They don’t necessarily think of cutting edge technology. They’re ready to change perceptions with their new Kitchen Hub range hood [Model Number UVH130]. Its primary purpose is that of a range hood with a respectable 600 CFM extraction rate and brilliant LED lighting. But it’s so much more than that. With its expansive 27-inch touchscreen and GE’s exclusive U+ Connect Smart Home app, the Kitchen Hub can act as a command center for your home. Using the Hub in concert with Nest, you’ll be able to do everything from turn lights on and off throughout the house, monitor wi-fi connected cameras, adjust the thermostat, even lock and unlock doors. It can also be your kitchen entertainment center. Listen to podcasts like This American Life or 99% Invisible with the Anchor app. Watch movies and television shows on Netflix or Hulu. It’ll also be your kitchen’s portal to the outside world. There’s a front-facing camera so you can use it as a video phone along with an overhead camera so you can share your gourmet creations the cooktop on social media. The GE Kitchen Hub will truly complete your smart home.

If all this doesn’t entice you to get the GE Kitchen Hub, GE is giving you further incentive with a rebate program for their Café line. If you buy four Café appliances, you’ll get $500.00 back with a mail-in/online rebate. If one of those four appliances includes a built-in refrigerator, you’ll get a $600.00 bonus on that rebate. If one of those four appliances includes a wall oven/cooktop combo or pro range, you’ll get a $500.00 bonus on that rebate. That’s an opportunity for up to a $1,600.00 rebate.

Appliances Connection is your destination for the finest smart appliances at competitive prices during our Smart Appliances, Smarter Savings Event and all year ‘round.

*Base purchase price less taxes, shipping, and other fees.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.