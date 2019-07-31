Predictive Laboratories Announces Research Collaboration with the Preeclampsia Foundation

Collaboration to expand the study of genetic factors contributing to preeclampsia and support Predictive Laboratories’ development of personalized products to detect preeclampsia risk before and during pregnancy

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: PRED), a leader in the use of data analytics for disease identification and subsequent precision therapeutic intervention, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Predictive Laboratories has entered into a research collaboration with the Preeclampsia Foundation to expand the study of genetic factors associated with preeclampsia. The study will advance the Preeclampsia Foundation’s database of collected preeclampsia medical information and will be utilized by Predictive Laboratories to develop a proprietary test for the early detection of women at risk for preeclampsia.



Preeclampsia affects 5-8%, or approximately 300,000, pregnancies every year in the United States, sometimes causing severe adverse maternal and fetal outcomes, including organ failure, massive blood loss, permanent disability or even death. Globally, preeclampsia is a leading cause of pregnancy complications, preterm births and related disabilities. The deaths of approximately 76,000 mothers and 500,000 babies annually are attributable to preeclampsia. Healthcare providers, even in medically advanced countries, are hampered by imprecise diagnostic tools.

The Preeclampsia Registry, a key program of the Preeclampsia Foundation’s research mission, is a patient registry that collects paired medical information and biological samples. Using established Institutional Review Board-approved protocols, Predictive Laboratories and the Preeclampsia Foundation will request samples from more than 2,500 existing and new registry participants for sequencing analysis. Predictive Laboratories has been granted a period of exclusive access to research data resulting from these new samples enrolled in the Preeclampsia Registry, after which samples and sequencing data will be available to other investigators for future research.

“The Preeclampsia Foundation created an empowered community of patients and experts with a diverse array of resources, support and advocacy to help women have the best possible outcomes from their pregnancies,” said Bradley Robinson, CEO of Predictive Technology Group. “We look forward to enhancing our partnership, helping to grow the Preeclampsia Registry resource and developing innovative and effective products aimed at the early detection and treatment of this devastating medical condition.”

This collaboration complements and extends ongoing preeclampsia research initiatives at Predictive Laboratories. Over 20,000 DNA samples from Predictive's biorepository relating to preeclampsia and associated obstetric syndromes are being analyzed. Predictive Laboratories’ pending patent applications relating to predictive genetic markers of preeclampsia were acquired through its acquisition of Taueret Laboratories, which was completed in March 2019. Prior to acquisition, the Taueret Laboratories team had a long history of collaboration with the Preeclampsia Foundation and invested significant resources towards genotyping and sequencing thousands of samples during discovery work. The combination of knowledge and resources under the Predictive Laboratories subsidiary represents a strong pipeline for developing novel DNA based products.

“We envision a world where preeclampsia no longer threatens the lives of mothers and their babies,” said Eleni Tsigas, CEO of the Preeclampsia Foundation. “In addition to a diagnostic test Predictive Laboratories may develop, this infusion of genomic data to our already robust registry accelerates our research agenda and brings us closer to making our vision a reality.”

About the Preeclampsia Foundation

Established in 2000, the Preeclampsia Foundation is the only 501(c)(3) not-for-profit patient advocacy organization representing the 5-8% of pregnant women and their babies who are affected by life-threatening hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, such as preeclampsia, eclampsia, and HELLP syndrome. The Foundation is advised by a medical board comprised of top medical and scientific experts and works collaboratively with many other stakeholders to achieve its mission of improving the outcomes of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy by educating, supporting and engaging the community, improving healthcare practices, and finding a cure. Additional information is available at Preeclampsia.org and Preeclampsiaregistry.org .

About Predictive Laboratories, Inc.

Predictive Laboratories owns significant next-generation sequencing and genotyping assets along with extensive protocols, quality and laboratory management systems and other resources required by a high complexity molecular diagnostic laboratory operating under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Act (CLIA). The group recently launched its novel test for women experiencing infertility, ARTguide™, to selected collaborators. ARTguide™ is a proprietary gene test panel for women experiencing infertility as a result of endometriosis and other genetic conditions. The test is expected to change the way that Advanced Reproductive Technologies (ART), such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), are used to assist couples having difficulty conceiving a pregnancy.

About Predictive Technology Group, Inc.

Predictive Technology Group aims to revolutionize patient care through predictive data analytics, novel gene-based diagnostics and companion therapeutics through its subsidiaries Predictive Therapeutics, Predictive Biotech, and Predictive Laboratories. These subsidiaries are focused on endometriosis, scoliosis, degenerative disc disease, and human cell and tissue products. The subsidiaries use genetic and other information as cornerstones in the development of new diagnostics that assess a person’s risk of illness and therapeutic products designed to identify, prevent and treat diseases more effectively. Additional information is available at Predtechgroup.com , Predrx.com , Predictivebiotech.com , and Predictivelabs.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent any statements made in this release contain information that is not historical, these statements are essentially forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the difficulty of predicting FDA approvals, acceptance and demand for human cell and tissue products and other pharmaceutical products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development and launch, reliance on key strategic alliances, availability of raw materials, availability of additional intellectual property rights, availability of future financing sources, the regulatory environment, and other risks the Company may identify from time to time in the future.

