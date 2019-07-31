University of Maryland Scientists Achieve a Successful Treatment for Terminal Advanced Prostate Cancer

University of Maryland Scientists, Dr. Costello and Dr.Franklin, achieved a treatment that successfully terminates advanced prostate cancer.

Distribution channels:

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, U.S.A., July 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- University of Maryland Scientists Achieve a Successful Treatment for Terminal Advanced Prostate CancerDr. Leslie C. Costello, PhD. and his colleague Dr. Renty B. Franklin, Ph.D. are oncologists in the University of Maryland School of Dentistry, Department of Oncology and Diagnostic Sciences. Dr. Costello was recently requested to participate as the consulting collaborator on a case of a patient with terminal “androgen-independent” prostate cancer. The patient had been previously diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which included lymph node metastasis. The initiation and progression of the prostate malignancy is promoted primarily by testosterone; and is described as “androgen-dependent” malignancy. The patient had received treatment with hormonal androgen ablation; along with chemotherapy and radiation therapy. The intent of this treatment was to attenuate the progressing malignancy; and extend the life of the patient. However, the treatment leads to the development of terminal “androgen-independent” advanced prostate cancer; and the patient had an expected survival of 24 months. The cause of this malignancy had been unknown, which had made it difficult to establish an effective chemotherapy.Dr. Costello and Dr. Franklin, have been engaged in prostate research supported by NIH research grant funds since 1975. This led to their recent discovery that the hormone, prolactin, initiates the development and progression of androgen-independent malignancy. That information provided the basis for their effective chemotherapy with cabergoline (Dostinex) to suppress the level of prolactin in the blood; thereby resulting in termination of the malignancy. Prior to this treatment, the patient’s circulating tumor cell count was 5.4, which predicts death in about 21 months. After 7 weeks of cabergoline treatment, the count was 0; and he no longer exhibited prostate gland malignancy or metastasis. This possibly represents the first reported case of a patient who received a treatment that successfully terminated androgen-independent prostate cancer; which is now established as “prolactin-dependent” advanced prostate cancer.Prostate cancer accounts for about 165,000 cases/year with 25,000 deaths/year in the U.S.; and 1.0 million cases/year with 260,000 deaths/year worldwide. Most of the deaths are due to androgen-independent advanced prostate cancer. Dr. Costello adds that it will be important to determine if their treatment will be effective in other patients with terminal androgen-independent advanced prostate cancer.The case report citation is: Costello LC, Franklin RB, Yu GW (2019). A novel patient case report to show the successful termination of untreatable androgen-independent prostate cancer: Treatment with cabergoline (dopamine agonist). Mathews J Case Rep 4(1): 42. https://www.mathewsopenaccess.com/scholarly-articles/a-novel-patient-case-report-to-show-the-successful-termination-of-untreatable-androgen-independent-prostate-cancer-treatment-with-cabergoline-dopamine-agonist.pdf Dr. Costello and Dr. Franklin are included among the worldwide top 5% biomedical scientists.Article prepared on 07/24/2019 by: Leslie C. Costello, PhD. lcostello@umaryland.edu.Note: email responses will be accepted only from clinicians; and not from other individuals.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.