Water Aerobics is a Great Low-Impact Exercise for Seniors

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staying physically active is important at every stage of our lives, but as we grow older, it becomes especially vital. Engaging in the recommended daily amount of moderate activity (at least 30 minutes) has numerous long-term benefits, but it can also improve overall health for those with certain conditions and disabilities.



While it’s certainly no secret that physical activity is beneficial, many seniors may not know exactly what kind of exercise is most appropriate. For those that are unsure, low-impact exercise may represent the best solution. A low-impact exercise is generally defined as any workout where at least one foot stays on the floor at any given point, making it ideal for those who have limited mobility or suffer from chronic pain.



Though not as hard on the body, these exercises are not necessarily designed to be less intense, as the goal with any beneficial exercise is ultimately to elevate the heart rate. Research has indicated that low-impact exercise is as effective in reducing the risk of heart disease as high-impact. If your aging loved ones are looking to get into an exercise routine, you may want to recommend a low-impact exercise such as water aerobics and water exercise.



Many seniors give up on exercise as they age, and movement becomes more difficult because of stiffer joints or decreased flexibility. While it is mainly a strength training exercise, water aerobic exercises have some cardiovascular benefits. The water resistance helps strengthen muscles, while the buoyancy of the water reduces pain typically associated with exercising.



Water aerobics puts minimal stress on the joints and bones and conditions your whole body. It has a lower risk of injury than many other exercises. Water aerobics is a low-impact exercise that seniors are able to do year-round as long as they have pool access.



Exercise is important for everyone. Low-impact exercise is one of the best ways for seniors to not only get in their daily physical activity but also keep their heart rate up. A low-impact exercise like water aerobics can benefit your health by stretching and strengthening your muscles, reducing stress, preventing injury, and even helps to lower your blood pressure.



Our caregivers at Comfort Keepers can help your aging loved one to establish a daily routine that promotes a healthy lifestyle. Our caregivers will provide the essentials your loved one needs to live a healthy, active, and independent life.



About Comfort Keepers Fort Myers:

At Comfort Keepers Fort Myers, senior care is designed to meet a senior's unique care needs. Our caregivers focus their responsibility not only on a senior's physical well-being, but, with Comfort Keepers, their social, mental, and emotional well-being are also nurtured and cared for.



Whether your loved one needs assistance with grooming and bathing, or they need companionship and conversation, our in-home caregivers will be there to provide them with the care and support they need and deserve. At Comfort Keepers, our caregivers can provide care from a mere 30 minutes a week to up to 24 hours a day.



Comfort Keepers Fort Myers, FL is a trusted Home Care For Seniors in Cape Coral, FL, and the Surrounding Areas.



