Altitude Software appoints Paul Jones as North America’s Director of Sales

The change reflects the long-term vision and ambition to increase its presence and be perceived as a trusted advisor to all of its customers on the region

OEIRAS, LISBON, PORTUGAL (EU), July 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altitude Software, a global provider of omnichannel solutions that allow a unified vision of all customer experiences, has hired Paul Jones to lead the team that manages its growing customer base in the North America market, from its U.S. base in Chicago. Paul brings to the team a unique experience of 18 years on leading technology and customer experience companies which, coupled with the unique features of the recently launched Altitude Xperience solution, will ensure customers’ requirements are met with unrivalled level of service.

Altitude has been providing North America customers with world-class technology and customer service experience for over 20 years. With regional headquarters in Toronto, Canada, Altitude boasts a team of seasoned industry experts and is growing its local team to address the region’s customers’ requirements. The company growth will build upon the solid foundation of Altitude Xperience, its flexible contact center solution with custom features and service plans for all types of businesses in the cloud. This unique solution empowers organizations to manage all customer interactions - Voice, VoIP, Email, SMS/MMS, Messaging or Web - and resulting activities in a unified environment. Altitude Xperience builds upon the existing technological investments in the Contact Center, adding value without disruption on a vast set of use scenarios.

To Miguel Noronha, Altitude Executive Vice-President, “we are thrilled to have Paul join the team for the North America region. We are confident that, with his unique knowledge and experience on the customer experience field and our leading-edge solutions, the future looks bright for our presence in the North America region. We aim to continue providing leading services to our customers and, as the technology and customers’ requirements evolve, we will also bring new features and capabilities that both respond to current needs, and pre-empt future ones. Having a highly skilled and motivated professional as Paul in our team will ensure we meet that ambitious goal.”

Altitude has a strong presence on the North America Region, with customer ranging from Sanofi Paster to Banner Bank, and Transcom to Advocate Health Care, as well as Zedd Customer Solutions.



About Altitude Software

Altitude Software (www.altitude.com) is a global provider of omnichannel solutions that unify all customer interactions while provide high quality customer experience. Altitude Xperience is a contact center software platform, modular and scalable, that helps organizations manage their customer interactions and create customized experiences throughout the customer journey on the most diverse industries: Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare, Logistics, among other.

Altitude solutions are included Gartner’s Magic Quadrants for the sector since 2004. The company has 10 offices in four continents, a network of 100 solid partnerships, and it has a ISO 9001 certification for its outstanding international support. Its main national customers include PT/Altice, Teleperformance, Santander, Pluricall, Yourvoice, Whitestar, Mcall. The partner network partners of refenrece include PT/Altice, Warpcom and Xseed. Currently, Altitude employs over 150 people at its Lisbon office and has a revenue of over 25 million euros. Altitude has over 25 years’ experience on Business Process Outsourcing and on technology integration, with applications on the following areas: Customer Service, Telemarketing, Helpdek, Debt Recovery, Citizen Attention, among many other.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.