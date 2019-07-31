Cabo Verde : Staff Report for the 2019 Article IV Consultation and Request for an Eighteen-Month Policy Coordination Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Cabo Verde

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

Publication Date:

July 31, 2019

Electronic Access:

Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Following a long period of high growth, improved living standards and poverty reduction that lasted through the 2008 global financial crisis, Cabo Verde has been facing the challenge of low growth until recently and high public debt, also driven by key State-Owned Enterprises’ (SOEs) losses. To consolidate recent gains and address remaining challenges, the authorities are implementing an ambitious reform agenda under their Strategic Plan for Sustainable Development (PEDS). In this context, they are requesting IMF support through a program under the Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI) for 18 months.