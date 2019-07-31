Cabo Verde : Staff Report for the 2019 Article IV Consultation and Request for an Eighteen-Month Policy Coordination Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Cabo Verde
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. African Dept.
Publication Date:
July 31, 2019
Electronic Access:
Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
Following a long period of high growth, improved living standards and poverty reduction that lasted through the 2008 global financial crisis, Cabo Verde has been facing the challenge of low growth until recently and high public debt, also driven by key State-Owned Enterprises’ (SOEs) losses. To consolidate recent gains and address remaining challenges, the authorities are implementing an ambitious reform agenda under their Strategic Plan for Sustainable Development (PEDS). In this context, they are requesting IMF support through a program under the Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI) for 18 months.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/255
English
Publication Date:
July 31, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513509402/1934-7685
Stock No:
1CPVEA2019001
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
104
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.