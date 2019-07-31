Press Release - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces $10.4 Million in Infrastructure Grants to Three Airports in Maryland

WASHINGTON U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced that theFederal Aviation Administration(FAA) will award $478 million in airport infrastructure grants, the fourth allotment of the total $3.18 billion inAirport Improvement Program(AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

This significant investment in airport improvements in Maryland will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The following airports will receive grants:

Cambridge-Dorchester Regional in Cambridge, $315,355 grant funds the removal of trees in the approaches to both ends of Runway 16/34.

in Cambridge, $315,355 grant funds the removal of trees in the approaches to both ends of Runway 16/34. Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall , $9,938,705 grant funds the reconstruction of 4,900 feet of Taxiway Z pavement, which has reached the end of its useful life.

, $9,938,705 grant funds the reconstruction of 4,900 feet of Taxiway Z pavement, which has reached the end of its useful life. Ocean City Municipal, $173,578 grant funds the acquisition of six acres of land to remove trees in the approach to Runway 14.

The FAA will award grants to 232 airports in 43 states, including American Samoa, Northern Mariana Islands and Puerto Rico. Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals.The construction and equipment supported by these grants will enhance safety and capacity while promoting economic growth in the regions served by each airport.

Airport infrastructure in the United States, with 3,332 airports and 5,000 paved runways, supports our economic competitiveness and improves quality of life. According to the FAAs most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs.Under Secretary Chaos leadership, the Department is delivering AIP investments for the American people, who depend on reliable infrastructure.

Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.



