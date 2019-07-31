Press Release - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces $1.9 Million in Infrastructure Grants to Six Airports in Washington State

WASHINGTON U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced that theFederal Aviation Administration(FAA) will award $478 million in airport infrastructure grants, the fourth allotment of the total $3.18 billion inAirport Improvement Program(AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

This significant investment in airport improvements in Washington State will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The Washington State airport grants include the following awards:

$225,000 to the Davenport Airport to install airport beacons and miscellaneous navigational aids and rebuild and extend a runway.

$100,000 to the Omak Airport to repair an apron and taxiway.

$410,534 to the Quillayute Airport to repair the runway.

$794,121 to Pearson Field in Vancouver to rebuild airfield guidance signs, repair the runway and install a runway vertical/visual guidance system.

$205,000 to the Methow Valley State Airport in Winthrop to expand the apron.

$150,000 to the Yakima Air Terminal/McAllister Field to repair the runway and runway lighting and to install miscellaneous navigational aids.

The FAA will awardgrantsto232airportsin43states,includingAmerican Samoa, the Northern MarianaIslandsandPuerto Rico. Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals.The construction and equipment supported bythese grants will enhance safetyand capacitywhile promotingeconomic growthin the regions served by each airport.

Airport infrastructure in the United States, with 3,332 airports and 5,000 paved runways, supports our economic competitiveness and improves quality of life. According to the FAAs most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs.Under Secretary Chaos leadership, the Department is delivering AIP investments for the American people, who depend on reliable infrastructure.

Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.