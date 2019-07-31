SurveyMonkey Hires Eric Johnson as New Chief Information Officer

DocuSign and Talend Alum brings nearly 20 years of experience to scale the company through the next stage of enterprise growth

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leading global survey software company, today announced that Eric Johnson has joined the company as chief information officer. In his new role, Johnson will oversee SurveyMonkey’s information technology vision and IT roadmap. He will also drive important priorities that matter to employees and enterprise customers, including security, data infrastructure, business intelligence, and the tools that will help the company scale and increase efficiency.



“Eric has strong success in growing and leading global IT organizations, and fostering collaboration in a virtual work environment,” said Tom Hale, president at SurveyMonkey. “As a company in the business of enabling enterprise customers to transform feedback into business intelligence, Eric will be a great addition as we execute our growth plan and aim to exceed our own standards in safeguarding both company and customer data.”

Johnson will be functionally responsible for business systems, collaboration infrastructure, and security. Security is an important priority for both SurveyMonkey and its enterprise customers as it expands in new markets and internationally. The company has made continued progress in this area by strengthening its infrastructure, and by launching Teams, a product feature that helps organizations securely collaborate. The company is also working toward ISO 27001 certification, following in the footsteps of Usabilla by SurveyMonkey, its leading global voice of customer solution which announced its certification earlier in July. ISO 27001 is the most globally recognized information security standard defined by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

As a leader at SurveyMonkey, Johnson will continue to establish a culture of technical excellence and continuous improvement across a portfolio of functions, and serve as a mentor and coach for a team of leaders across SurveyMonkey.

Over the last four years, Johnson served as CIO and senior vice president at both DocuSign and Talend. Prior to these positions, Johnson spent nearly 13 years at Informatica driving the vision and strategy for global off-shore support and delivery, and architecting the support required for the company’s migration to a SaaS platform. At Informatica, Johnson led a global team of 200+, supporting nearly 4,000 employees in over 22 countries and was responsible for the expansion and operational management of the Informatica global eCommerce platform, which encompassed all external commerce properties and served as a strategic growth area for the company.

This appointment follows the recent news of three new executive hires including DuVal Hicks, vice president of sales operations; Lara Sasken Lindenbaum, vice president of communications; and Denis Scott, vice president of growth marketing. In Q2, the company announced Debbie Clifford as its new chief financial officer, making the majority of SurveyMonkey’s leadership team members women.

