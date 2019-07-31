Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2019 Business Intelligence Competency Center Market Study

/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2019 Business Intelligence Competency Center Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. A business intelligence competency center is a group within an organization responsible for defining, delivering, documenting, and promoting best-practice business intelligence (BI) / analytics solutions.



The sixth annual BI Competency Center Market Study examines the goals and functions of the business intelligence competency center (BICC), including BICC success; organization and reporting structure; longevity; staffing, skills, and activities; and budget/funding.

According to the 2019 study, executive management or operations are seen as the most influential drivers of BI, as indicated by respondents within the BICC as well as the overall sample. BICC respondents often target line and middle managers as BI audiences.

“In our six years of examining the BICC, ‘better decision-making’ is the most important business intelligence objective among BICC and all respondents,” said Jim Ericson, vice president and research director at Dresner Advisory Services. “BICC respondents are more likely to name additional objectives related to efficiency, revenue, and savings as the most important secondary objectives.”

The study shows that multiple skill sets and titles are a hallmark of BICC organizations, led by business analysts and statisticians/data scientists. Analytic model development is the most prevalent BI activity for the BICC, followed by business consulting, database design and management, and application deployment.

“We believe that organizing for success is an important step in achieving best-practice business intelligence, and the BICC is a proven means to achieve this,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “BICC audiences report better success with BI, as well as greater current and future penetration, compared to the overall sample.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. To purchase a copy of the 2019 Business Intelligence Competency Center Market Study, visit www.biccreport.com .

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas.

