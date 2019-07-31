Can’t Decide on a Family Meal?

By: Allison Febrey, Assistant, Health & Wellness, FMI Foundation, Food Safety, Food Marketing Institute

National Family Meals Month™ began as a campaign to shine a light on the importance of family meals during September in 2015 and has grown exponentially over a period of four years to a verified societal movement with approximately 230 partners – food retailers, suppliers, collaborators, media and celebrities – participating.

In short, everybody is joining the Family Meals Movement – are you? One of the best ways to join the movement is to start with National Family Meals Month this September.

For Family Meals inspiration, the FMI Foundation has once again curated the best in class examples of how companies celebrated National Family Meals Month in its Best Practices and Excellence in National Family Meals Month™ Programming guide.

In this guide, you can learn about exciting ways bring family meals to life:

Hy-Vee, Inc.’s Tailgate Crashers, who went to 16 football tailgates in September 2018 and rewarded 30 families, at each game, sharing meals with free mealtime kits.

The Kraft Heinz Company’s internal staff campaign featured contests, internal TV ads, and more.

The Kroger Co.’s in-store promotion of Family Meals Month, which put family meals on surround sound through meal solution displays, personal shopping with Little Clinic dietitians, overhead audio messages and more.

This information is all in the Best Practices and Excellence in National Family Meals Month™ Programming guide that can be browsed online or downloaded as a PDF.

There is still time to participate in National Family Meals Month! Watch this sizzle reel summarizing all the great family meal solutions we saw this past September. There is no fee to participate!

Go to http://www.FMIFamilyMeals.com for ideas on how you and your company can join the movement. Learn more about some of the award-winning programs on our Gold Plate Awards page.