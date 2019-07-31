Specialty Pharmaceutical in US Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Specialty Pharmaceutical -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Specialty Pharmaceutical Industry

Description

The US pharmaceutical market is segregated into two types of drugs majorly i.e. traditional drugs and specialty drugs. Specialty drugs in recent times have gained a strong foothold in the US and are likely to experience robust growth in the coming years, with majority of the pharmaceutical companies heading their research and development initiatives towards these drugs.

Specialty drugs are basically meant for chronic and rare disease. Drugs in this category are very expensive and difficult to administer. Also, these drugs require proper management and special handling making them costly. Since, a large part of population in the US is ageing into diseases like cancer, and other deadly diseases, the demand for specialty drugs has skyrocketed in recent times.

The US specialty pharmaceutical market has changed over the span of five years with a lot of these drugs being in their final phase of development. The US specialty pharmaceutical market is likely to grow at staggering growth rate in the coming years majorly due to factors like ageing population of the US, improving life expectancy, rise in real net per capita medicine spending on specialty drugs, and high prevalence of chronic disease in the region.

The market is also undergoing some notable changes that have been covered in the report. The market growth is likely to be hindered by abandonment rate of specialty medicines and high R&D costs. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the “The US Specialty Pharmaceutical Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)”. Major pharmaceutical companies that have been covered in the report include Celgene Corporation, Gilead Sciences Inc., Amgen Inc., and AbbVie Inc.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2622780-the-us-specialty-pharmaceutical-market-industry-analysis-outlook-2017-2021

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Specialty Pharmaceuticals Vs Traditional Drugs

1.3 Application of Specialty Pharmaceuticals

1.4 Specialty Pharmacy Services

1.5 Specialty Product Distribution

1.6 Specialty Pharma Manufacturer Services

1.7 Value Proposition of Specialty Pharmacy

2. The US Pharmaceutical Market Analysis

2.1 The US Pharmaceutical Market by Value

2.2 The US Pharmaceutical Market Forecast by Value

2.3 The US Pharmaceutical Market by Segment

2.3.1 The US Pharmaceutical Market by Segment

2.3.2 The US Pharmaceutical Market by Segment Forecast

2.3.3 The US Traditional Pharmaceutical Market by Value

2.3.4 The US Traditional Pharmaceutical Market Forecast by Value

2.4 The US Pharmaceutical Market’s Demand Growth

2.5 The US Pharmaceutical Market’s Drug Approval by Segment

2.6 The US Pharmaceutical Market by Drugs

3. The US Specialty Pharmaceutical Market

3.1 The US Specialty Pharmaceutical Market by Value

3.2 The US Specialty Pharmaceutical Market Forecast by Value

3.3 The US Specialty Pharmaceutical Market by Drugs

3.4 The US Specialty Pharmaceutical- Prescription Volume

3.4.1 The US Specialty Medication Prescription Volume

3.4.2 The US Specialty Medication Prescription Volume Forecast

3.4.3 The US Specialty Medication Prescription Volume by Therapeutic Class

3.4.4 The US Specialty Medication Prescription Volume Forecast by Therapeutic Class

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2622780-the-us-specialty-pharmaceutical-market-industry-analysis-outlook-2017-2021

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rise in Ageing Population of the US

4.1.2 Improving Life Expectancy

4.1.3 Surge in Spending on Medicines

4.1.4 Escalating Per Capita Heath Expenditure in the US

4.1.5 Prevalence of Chronic Disease in the US

4.2 Trend and Opportunities

4.2.1 Technology Enabled Transformation

4.2.2 Growing Foothold of Oncology Segment

4.2.3 Specialty Pharmacy Mergers and Acquisitions

4.3 Challenges and Issues

4.3.1 High Cost of Drugs

4.3.2 Abandonment Rates for Branded Medicines

4.3.3 High R&D Costs

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 The US Specialty Pharmaceutical Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison by Major Players

5.2 The US Specialty Pharmaceutical Market by Therapeutic Class

5.2.1 The US Specialty Inflammatory Conditions Market Share by Drugs

5.2.2 The US Specialty Oncology Market Share by Drugs

5.2.3 The US Specialty Multiple Sclerosis Market Share by Drugs

5.2.4 The US Specialty HIV Market Share by Drugs

5.2.5 The US Specialty Hepatitis C Market Share by Drugs

5.3 The US Specialty Drug Pharmacies Market Share

5.4 The US Specialty Product Distribution Market Share

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Gilead Sciences Inc.

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 AbbVie Inc.

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Amgen Inc.

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Celgene Corporation

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Flow of Products within the Specialty Pharmacy Channel

SP Benefits Model

The US Pharmaceutical Market by Value (2012-2016)

The US Pharmaceutical Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)

The US Pharmaceutical Market by Segment (2016)

The US Pharmaceutical Market by Segment Forecast (2021)

The US Traditional Pharmaceutical Market by Value (2012-2016)

The US Traditional Pharmaceutical Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)

The US Pharmaceutical Market’s Demand Growth by Segment (2012-2016)

The US Pharmaceutical Market’s Drug Approval by Segment (2016)

The US Specialty Pharmaceutical Market by Value (2012-2016)

The US Specialty Pharmaceutical Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)

The US Specialty Medication Prescription Volume (2012-2016)

The US Specialty Medication Prescription Volume Forecast (2017-2021)

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2622780

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.