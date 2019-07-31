Fluff Pulp Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2023

Fluff Pulp -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023

Fluff Pulp, also known as fluffy pulp or comminution pulp, is a chemical pulp made of cellulose fibers obtained from long softwoods. Fluff pulp is usually bleached and produced in huge quantities worldwide due to its high bulkiness and high water absorbency. The most common raw material for fluff pulp is southern bleached softwood Kraft (SBSK). The main sources of SBSK are slash pine, longleaf pine, shortleaf pine, loblolly pine and Virginia pine. For fluff pulp, slash pine is preferred over other sources because of its thick fiber. Slash pine is a pine tree and usually found in Southeastern United States. More than 90% of fluff pulps are fully bleached and usually Kraft pulp. Kraft pulp, also called Sulfate pulp, consists of almost pure cellulose fiber. It is considered as the strongest pulp and has the least amount of Lignin. Fluff pulp is designed to be used in hygiene care products like diapers, napkins, pads etc.

Regionally, North America held the largest share in the global capacity of fluff pulp, supported by abundance of raw material for fluff pulp. In terms of demand, Asia is a major contributor to the global fluff pulp market, supported by high demand for fluff pulp in China.

Baby diapers remained the most significant end-use market for fluff pulp due to rising volumes and value of baby diapers market. In the coming years, air-laid market is expected to bring a notable growth in demand for fluff pulp, supported by increasing production of air-laid products.

The global fluff pulp market is expected to grow in future due to increasing ageing population, female population, growth in baby diaper market, increased production of air-laid products, expanding patient population of incontinence and rising disposable income. Key trends of this market include favorable price trends and development of fluff pulp from hardwood. However, there are some factors which can hinder the market growth including overcapacity of fluff pulp.

The report “Global Fluff Pulp Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)” by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering North America, Latin America, Asia, and EMEA region along with the global market. The report profiles the key players of the market including International Paper Company, Domtar Corporation, Resolute Forest Products Inc. and Rayonier Advanced Materials™.

Table of Content

1. Introduction

1.1 Pulp

1.2 Fluff Pulp

1.3 Applications of Fluff Pulp

1.4 Properties of Fluff Pulp

2. Global Fluff Pulp Market

2.1 Fluff Pulp Demand

2.2 Fluff Pulp Demand Forecast

2.3 Fluff Pulp Demand by End-Use

2.3.1 Global Baby Diaper Fluff Pulp Demand Volume Forecast

2.3.2 Global Adult Incontinence Fluff Pulp Demand Volume Forecast

2.3.3 Global Feminine Care Fluff Pulp Demand Volume Forecast

2.3.4 Global Air-Laid Fluff Pulp Demand Volume Forecast

2.4 Fluff Pulp Demand by Region

2.5 Fluff Pulp Capacity

2.6 Fluff Pulp Capacity Forecast

2.7 Fluff Pulp Capacity by Region

3. Regional Market

3.1 Asia

3.1.1 Asia Fluff Pulp Demand Volume Forecast

3.1.2 China Fluff Pulp Demand Forecast

3.2 EMEA

3.2.1 EMEA Fluff Pulp Demand Forecast

3.2.2 Western Europe Fluff Pulp Capacity Forecast

3.3 North America

3.3.1 North America Fluff Pulp Demand Forecast

3.3.2 North America Fluff Pulp Capacity Forecast

3.4 Latin America

3.4.1 Latin America Fluff Pulp Demand Forecast

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Growth in Baby Diapers Market

4.1.2 Increasing Female Population

4.1.3 Growing Air-Laid Production Volume

4.1.4 Patient Population Suffering from Incontinence

4.1.5 Increasing Ageing Population

4.1.6 Rising Disposable Income

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Favorable Price Trends

4.2.2 Development of Fluff Pulp from Hardwood

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Overcapacity of Fluff Pulp

4.3.2 Falling Female Fertility Rate

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

5.1.2 Market Cap Comparison of Key Players

5.1.3 Global Fluff Pulp Capacity Share by Company

6. Company Profiles

6.1 International Paper Company

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Domtar Corporation

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Resolute Forest Products Inc.

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Rayonier Advanced Materials ™

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Global Fluff Pulp Demand Volume (2012-2016)

Global Fluff Pulp Demand Volume Forecast (2017-2021)

Global Fluff Pulp Demand by End-Use (2016)

Global Baby Diaper Fluff Pulp Demand Volume Forecast (2016-2021)

Global Adult Incontinence Fluff Pulp Demand Forecast (2016-2021)

Global Feminine Care Fluff Pulp Demand Forecast (2016-2021)

Global Air-Laid Fluff Pulp Demand Volume Forecast (2016-2021)

Global Fluff Pulp Demand by Region (2016)

Global Fluff Pulp Capacity (2012-2016)

Global Fluff Pulp Capacity Forecast (2017-2021)

Global Fluff Pulp Capacity by Region (2016)

Asia Fluff Pulp Demand Volume Forecast (2016-2021)

China Fluff Pulp Demand Forecast (2016-2021)

EMEA Fluff Pulp Demand Forecast (2016-2021)

Western Europe Fluff Pulp Capacity Forecast (2017-2021)

North America Fluff Pulp Demand Forecast (2016-2021)

Continued...

