Drug Testing: Technologies and Global Markets | Abbott Diagnostics, Accutech, Acon Laboratories, Alere

Drugs of abuse (DOA) testing has evolved from a small number of companies that focused on substance abuse testing of their employees during the 1980s to an industry valued nearly $3.0 billion in 2016. The market is consistently growing, driven by legislation requirements in key markets. Technology advancements in the diagnostics sector as well as the entry of new innovative companies in the diagnostics industry have transformed the market. Consolidation trends in the in vitro diagnostics sector have also influenced the DOA testing market. Budding industry segments within the DOA testing market include home drug testing and school drug testing, which are being driven by technology and policy developments.

Currently, the DOA testing market is dominated by various immunoassays based on antibody–antigen interaction principles, which involve the drug in question, a competing drug, and some type of detection system. One of the key challenges in depending on these methods is the fact that, even though a true positive result indicates drug use, direct deduction to intoxication or impairment of the patient is not possible based on these tests. Hence, these are used mainly as initial testing methods, which need to be confirmed by more sensitive tests such as gas chromatography/mass spectrometry (GC/MS).

Most DOA tests can detect only the drug classes, not specific drugs. Hence, understanding the different classes of drugs is important in DOA testing. Five important classes of DOA are benzodiazepines, opiates, methadone, amphetamines, cannabinoids and cocaine. A major trend during the last decade has been the emergence of onsite DOA tests. The range of drug testing specimens has also expanded, to include blood, oral fluid, sweat and hair as testing sample matrices. Simultaneous testing of many compounds has now become possible with the emergence of less invasive and more sensitive technologies.

The global DOA testing market should reach $3.1 billion in 2017, and should grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2016 through 2022 to reach almost $3.9 billion by 2022.

Regionally, the U.S. should generate total revenues of $2.2 billion in 2017. The U.S. market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% to reach $2.8 billion by 2022. The European Union will likely generate over $563.4 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $701.5 million by 2022. The market for DOA testing for rest of the world (ROW) is estimated at $313 million in 2017. This market is expected to reach $389.7 million by 2022.

By type of sample, the urine DOA testing should claim the largest share of the market in 2017 with total global sales of $1.8 billion. The urine DOA testing market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2022 to reach $2.2 billion. The blood DOA testing segment has the second-largest share of the market, with total estimated sales of $1.0 billion in 2017. The blood DOA testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2017 to 2022. The oral fluids DOA testing segment should have $220 million in sales in 2017 with an expected CAGR of 7.8% from 2017 to 2022 to reach $320 million. DOA testing by hair, sweat and others are likely the three smaller market segements in 2017, accounting for $47 million, $42 million and $21 million in sales, respectively.

Report Scope:

This report contains:

- An overview of drug abuse trends in terms of various geographic regions as well as drug classes.

- Drug abuse statistics in key regions.

- Analysis of regulatory environments in North, South and Central America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, and country-wise summaries of national legislation and policies.

- Drug of abuse testing markets with respect to testing approaches and sample matrices.

- Technology trends in the drug of abuse testing market.

- Leading players in the market and their key products.

- Sales projections through 2022 for drug of abuse testing markets by sample matrix and geographic regions.

- Analysis of leading companies and their successful strategies.

Report Includes:

- An overview of the global market for drug testing technologies.

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- An overview of drug abuse trends in terms of various geographic regions as well as drug classes.

- Information on leading players in the market and their key products.

- Analysis of leading companies in the field and their successful strategies.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing the Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Methodology

Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Government Regulations: Drug Trafficking and Drug Abuse Testing

Chapter 5 Overview of Drug Abuse Testing

Chapter 6 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market by Sample Type

Chapter 7 Global Industry Structure

Chapter 8 Patent Analysis

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

