CB2 Insights Adds Former Johnson & Johnson Executive as Director

“The high interest and development potential that exists between medical cannabis and traditional healthcare is enormous”, said Mr. Cummins. “CB2 Insights is the bridge between these two industries through clinically-driven observational data which is key to the development of cannabis-based medicine by pharmaceutical companies across the globe. I am excited about the Company’s prospects and look forward to assist and guide in the execution of their strategy to provide best-in-class medical cannabis research support to the healthcare industry.”

Mr. Cummins adds a depth of experience to CB2 Insights from the traditional healthcare sector. He spent over two decades with Johnson & Johnson, including executive leadership roles overseeing research and development, product development, external innovation, regulatory affairs and hospital pharmacy across Canada, the US, Europe and other regions. Prior to Johnson & Johnson, Mr. Cummins served in Regulatory and Scientific Affairs at Procter & Gamble, and he was the Director of Pharmacy at Cambridge Memorial Hospital. He holds a BSc in Pharmacy from the University of Toronto and an MBA from Wilfred Laurier University.

“Peter has extensive experience in traditional pharmaceutical research and development. He brings a crucial understanding and network to CB2 Insights that will undoubtedly help to unlock the value of the Company’s data assets moving forward,” said David Danziger, Chairman of the Board, CB2 Insights.

This new appointment increases the number of board members from 6 to 7, with a majority of independent Directors with experience in corporate finance, taxation, auditing, capital markets, technology, data analytics, medical cannabis, healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

CB2 Insights has a mission to mainstream medical cannabis into traditional healthcare. We do so by gathering data and creating objective real-world evidence through our proprietary software and service brands. Using clinical management and data collection software at the point-of-care, CB2 Insights and its group of sub-brands has become a leading force behind bringing traditional healthcare protocols to the rapidly evolving global cannabis industry.

