Cold Chain Industry Procurement (2019 Study): Engage With Service Providers That Adopt Technological Innovations
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cold Chain Industry - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The category spend momentum is attributed to the technological advancements adopted by service providers to make the cold chain services less expensive and more accessible. Most of the leading players in this market are adopting developments in sensors, monitoring equipment, scanners, and software to upgrade their services.
The report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Cold Chain Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.
Category drivers
- Growth in international trade of perishable food, drug, and chemical
Category management strategy
- Engaging with service providers that have adopted renewable energy sources
Procurement best practices
- Engage with service providers that adopt technological innovations
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: Executive Summary
PART 02: Market Insights
Global category spend
Category spend growth
Spend segmentation by region
Regional spend dynamics
Regional influence on global spend
Regional spend opportunity for suppliers
PART 03: Category Pricing Insights
Pricing outlook
Supplier cost structure
Outlook for input costs
Total cost of ownership analysis
Overview of pricing models
Comparison of pricing models
Supply chain margins
Cost drivers impacting pricing
Volume drivers impacting pricing
PART 04: Cost-Saving Opportunities
Supplier-side levers
Buyer-side levers
Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies
PART 05: Best Practices
Innovation and success stories
Procurement excellence best practices
Procurement best practices
Sustainability practices
PART 06: Category Ecosystem
Market favorability index for suppliers
Competitiveness index for suppliers
Buyer power
Supplier power
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Buyer ecosystem
Supplier ecosystem
PART 07: Category Management Strategy
Category management objectives
Supplier and buyer KPIs
Outsourcing category management activities
Risk management
PART 08: Category Management Enablers
Procurement organization
Category enablers
PART 09: Suppliers Selection
RFx essentials
Supplier selection criteria
Service level agreement
Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics
PART 10: Suppliers Under Coverage
Overview
Supplier positioning
Profile: Americold Logistics
Profile: Lineage Logistics Holdings
Profile: Emergent Cold (Swire Cold Storage)
Profile: AGRO Merchants Group
Profile: Nichirei Corporation
Profile: Kloosterboer
PART 11: US Market Insights
Category spend in the US
Price outlook
Supplier cost structure in the US
Margins of suppliers in the US
Category cost drivers
Category volume drivers
Overview of best practices in the US
Procurement best practices in the US
US supply market overview
Supplier positioning for the US
Regional category risks
PART 12: Category Definition
Category hierarchy
Category scope
Category map
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qbtyfa
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Industrial Refrigeration
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.