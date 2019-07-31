There were 841 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 160,472 in the last 365 days.

Cold Chain Industry Procurement (2019 Study): Engage With Service Providers That Adopt Technological Innovations

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cold Chain Industry - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The category spend momentum is attributed to the technological advancements adopted by service providers to make the cold chain services less expensive and more accessible. Most of the leading players in this market are adopting developments in sensors, monitoring equipment, scanners, and software to upgrade their services.

The report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Cold Chain Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

Category drivers

  • Growth in international trade of perishable food, drug, and chemical

Category management strategy

  • Engaging with service providers that have adopted renewable energy sources

Procurement best practices

  • Engage with service providers that adopt technological innovations

Key Topics Covered

PART 01: Executive Summary

PART 02: Market Insights
Global category spend
Category spend growth
Spend segmentation by region
Regional spend dynamics
Regional influence on global spend
Regional spend opportunity for suppliers

PART 03: Category Pricing Insights
Pricing outlook
Supplier cost structure
Outlook for input costs
Total cost of ownership analysis
Overview of pricing models
Comparison of pricing models
Supply chain margins
Cost drivers impacting pricing
Volume drivers impacting pricing

PART 04: Cost-Saving Opportunities
Supplier-side levers
Buyer-side levers
Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

PART 05: Best Practices
Innovation and success stories
Procurement excellence best practices
Procurement best practices
Sustainability practices

PART 06: Category Ecosystem
Market favorability index for suppliers
Competitiveness index for suppliers
Buyer power
Supplier power
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Buyer ecosystem
Supplier ecosystem

PART 07: Category Management Strategy
Category management objectives
Supplier and buyer KPIs
Outsourcing category management activities
Risk management

PART 08: Category Management Enablers
Procurement organization
Category enablers

PART 09: Suppliers Selection
RFx essentials
Supplier selection criteria
Service level agreement
Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

PART 10: Suppliers Under Coverage
Overview
Supplier positioning
Profile: Americold Logistics
Profile: Lineage Logistics Holdings
Profile: Emergent Cold (Swire Cold Storage)
Profile: AGRO Merchants Group
Profile: Nichirei Corporation
Profile: Kloosterboer

PART 11: US Market Insights
Category spend in the US
Price outlook
Supplier cost structure in the US
Margins of suppliers in the US
Category cost drivers
Category volume drivers
Overview of best practices in the US
Procurement best practices in the US
US supply market overview
Supplier positioning for the US
Regional category risks

PART 12: Category Definition
Category hierarchy
Category scope
Category map

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qbtyfa

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Industrial Refrigeration

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Science


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.